Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Would Banks o’ Dee or Brechin City taste league defeat for the first time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Would Banks o’ Dee or Brechin City taste league defeat for the first time?

HLW brings you highlights from the Wednesday night Breedon Highland League clash between Dee and Brechin at Spain Park.

By Ryan Cryle

Undefeated duo Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City met in the Breedon Highland League on Wednesday – and we’ve got Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights right here!

The Spain Park fixture was our first EXTRA clash of the 2023/24 campaign, but would either side taste defeat in the league for the first time this term?

As well as the best of the action, there’s also post-match reaction from both the Dee and Brechin camps.

Highland League Weekly – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

CR0044985 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Highland League ; Banks O'Dee v Brechin City at Spain Park, Aberdeen. Dee's Alasdair Stark- Brechin's Grady McGrath. Wednesday 27 September 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Brechin's late winner at Banks o' Dee delights Andy Kirk
Ryan Sargent scored Fraserburgh's opening goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Keith and Fraserburgh share the spoils in entertaining draw
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final
CR0044985 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Highland League ; Banks O'Dee v Brechin City at Spain Park, Aberdeen. Dee's Ramsay Davidson and Magnus Watson - Brechin's Fraser Macleod. Wednesday 27 September 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland League: Late goal gives Brechin City victory over Banks o' Dee
Garry Wood, centre right, in action for Inverurie Locos against Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Banks o Dee manager Paul Lawson. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee look to reproduce scoring form against Brechin City
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Cove's Fraser Fyvie, left and Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie pleased work change is making him available for more games ahead…
Aberdeen-based referees Dan McFarlane, left, and Duncan Nicolson, right. Collage created on 24/9/2023 for a feature on trying to recruit more referees. Pictures by Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns.
Referees encourage new faces to pick up the whistle in bid to meet fixture…
Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Steven MacDonald disappointed with Highland League Cup changes as Forres Mechanics go nine weeks…

Conversation