Home Sport Football Highland League

Lachie MacLeod looks for Banks o’ Dee to make Scottish Cup impact again

The Aberdeen outfit face Dumbarton in League Two this weekend in the second round of the national tournament.

By Callum Law
Lachie MacLeod, right, hopes Banks o' Dee will be celebrating again after this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton
Lachie MacLeod, right, hopes Banks o' Dee will be celebrating again after this weekend's Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton

Lachie MacLeod hopes Banks o’ Dee can prove themselves on the national stage once again.

The Aberdeen outfit are one of 11 Breedon Highland League sides who will be in Scottish Cup second round action this weekend.

Dee travel to The Rock on Saturday to take on League Two outfit Dumbarton.

The season before last, when still in the Juniors, Banks o’ Dee took the scalp of another SPFL side in East Fife.

Striker MacLeod says they can take inspiration from that victory – and believes Dee have also improved since then.

The 25-year-old said: “The East Fife game is still a stand-out day.

“We can take belief from that, a lot of the boys are still here and I’d say the squad has got stronger again since then.

“The club has progressed. You can see the way we’ve performed this season against some of the top teams.

“Beating Buckie and Formartine is difficult and we’ve done it.

“There have been inconsistencies and we’ve dropped points in games we’ve maybe been expected to win, but if we play to our potential then who knows what could happen – and we’ve got motivation to try to prove ourselves against Dumbarton.”

Showcase for Highland League’s quality

As well doing well for Banks o’ Dee, MacLeod is also keen to show the quality of the Highland League at national level.

He added: “The Highland League is really unique in terms of the geography of it, the spread of teams and the different styles everyone has.

“It’s a really tough league.

“People elsewhere maybe think: ‘Oh it’s up north, it’s a bit of a farmers’ league’. But if you look through it there’s a lot of quality there and teams continue to improve.

“I think from last season to this season the overall quality of the league has improved again.

“I think the Highland League could take a few scalps this weekend and hopefully we’re one of the clubs that can do that.”

Conversation