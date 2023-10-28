Familiar foes Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle aim for Scottish Cup third round spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Familiar foes Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle aim for Scottish Cup third round spot

The sides clash at Mosset Park in the only all-Highland League tie in round two of the national tournament.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald, left, and Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart have set their sights on a place in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
They say familiarity breeds contempt – but that isn’t the case for Scottish Cup rivals Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle.

The sides meet at Mosset Park this afternoon in the only all-Breedon Highland League clash in the second round.

Often clubs are keen to face different opposition from other leagues in the national competition.

But Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald and Jags manager Graeme Stewart believe having a tie against a familiar foe has its advantages as they aim for a place in round three.

MacDonald said: “I remember watching the draw, and thinking: ‘I wouldn’t want to go there, I wouldn’t want to go there’ as certain teams came out.

“A home tie is a big thing for the club. We know we’re coming up against a very good team, but we’re positive and we’re looking to perform.

“It’s a big deal and a chance to get into the draw alongside some big clubs and we’ll give it our best shot.”

Stewart added: “It’s good for both of us and good for the league, because it guarantees a club in the next round.

“We both feel we’ve got a good chance to go through and there are no surprises for us on the day because both clubs know each other inside out.

“There are a lot of connections between the clubs – we signed two of their players in the summer and they signed two of ours.

“They will be wanting to impress against their former clubs.

“We have to turn up and play well. If we don’t, we’ll get beat.”

