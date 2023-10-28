Familiar foes Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle aim for Scottish Cup third round spot

They say familiarity breeds contempt – but that isn’t the case for Scottish Cup rivals Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle.

The sides meet at Mosset Park this afternoon in the only all-Breedon Highland League clash in the second round.

Often clubs are keen to face different opposition from other leagues in the national competition.

But Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald and Jags manager Graeme Stewart believe having a tie against a familiar foe has its advantages as they aim for a place in round three.

MacDonald said: “I remember watching the draw, and thinking: ‘I wouldn’t want to go there, I wouldn’t want to go there’ as certain teams came out.

“A home tie is a big thing for the club. We know we’re coming up against a very good team, but we’re positive and we’re looking to perform.

“It’s a big deal and a chance to get into the draw alongside some big clubs and we’ll give it our best shot.”

Stewart added: “It’s good for both of us and good for the league, because it guarantees a club in the next round.

“We both feel we’ve got a good chance to go through and there are no surprises for us on the day because both clubs know each other inside out.

“There are a lot of connections between the clubs – we signed two of their players in the summer and they signed two of ours.

“They will be wanting to impress against their former clubs.

“We have to turn up and play well. If we don’t, we’ll get beat.”