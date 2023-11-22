Steven Mackay focuses on Nairn County amid Elgin City link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven Mackay focuses on Nairn County amid Elgin City link

The Wee County - who have won their last seven games - face Clach in the Breedon Highland League tonight.

By Callum Law
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Steven McKay CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Steven McKay CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE

Steven Mackay is focused on continuing Nairn County’s winning run, despite being linked with a return to Elgin City.

The Wee County face Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League at Grant Street Park tonight, having won their last seven games in all competitions, which has seen them rise to sixth in the table and win the North of Scotland Cup.

However, it is believed Elgin, who are searching for a new manager after Barry Smith’s departure last week, are keen to speak to Mackay.

The Nairn player-boss was assistant manager to Gavin Price at Borough Briggs between August 2021 and June 2022.

However, Mackay declined to comment on speculation and is focusing on continuing Nairn’s fine form.

He said: “We’ve got confidence and momentum and we want to keep this run going.

North of Scotland Cup winners Nairn County have won their last seven games

“The players are performing at a consistently high level and if we can continue on the run we’re on then we want to be in that mix for the top six.

“The key is to show consistency, which is what other clubs have done over many seasons, it’s unfamiliar territory for us to be in this position in recent seasons.

“It’s about challenging the players to be consistent, we’ve got a tough run of fixtures coming up which will give us a better idea of where we are and where we could potentially finish in the league.

“Our aim is to try to win as many games as we can and try to finish higher than we did last season (seventh).”

Gethins hopes insight can lead to first league victory

Meanwhile, Conor Gethins hopes his knowledge of Nairn can help Clach get the better of his former club.

Gethins enjoyed two spells with the Wee County, during which he scored more than 200 goals, before leaving last month to become Clach player-manager.

The Inverness outfit are still searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Gethins said: “I think being at Nairn does help because I know every player inside out.

Clach player-manager Conor Gethins is hoping to get the better of his former club Nairn

“I know their strengths and weaknesses, but right now as a team they don’t look to have any weaknesses with the results they’re getting.

“I absolutely loved my time at Nairn and made some lifelong friends there.

“Steven Mackay, David Hind (Nairn assistant manager) and Brian MacLeod (Nairn coach) are people I grew up playing with and against and they’re lifelong friends.

“But I moved on and it’s not about me, it’s about Clach trying to get some points on the board.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Rothes are missing Iain Mackenzie, Allen Mackenzie, Ben Williamson, Alan Pollock, Charlie Macdonald, Bruce Milne, Kenzie Shepherd and Callum Cruickshank for Deveronvale’s visit to Mackessack Park.

The Banffers have doubts over Innes McKay, Scott Thomson, Rogan Read and Horace Ormsby.

Strathspey Thistle will be without the suspended Liam Shewan when they meet Huntly at Seafield Park. Alex Thoirs, Lewis Crosbie and James Connelly are unavailable for the Black and Golds.

Gavin Price takes charge of Brechin City for the first time when Keith visit Glebe Park. Gavin Elphinstone, Craig Gill, Michael Ironside and Joey Wilson are absent for the Maroons.

More from Highland League

CR0038481 Formartine plus a player Stuart Smith ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/09/2022
Formartine's Stuart Smith daring to dream in Scottish Cup ahead of meeting with Falkirk
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Lewis MacKinnon celebrates his goal.
Long-serving Lewis MacKinnon looks to help Buckie into Scottish Cup fourth round
7 December 2019. Huntly FC, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Quarter Final Match between Huntly FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT: 11 Brora James Wallace celebrates scoring.
Brora's James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury…
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Inverurie Locos add Gregor Zimmerman ahead of facing Forres Mechanics
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 24: Elgin manager Gavin Price during a Scottish Cup fourth round match between Elgin City and Drumchapel United at Borough Briggs, on January 24, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
New boss Gavin Price looks to build on Brechin City's success
9 September 2023. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Highland League Cup Game between - Keith FC v Buckie Thistle FC match. PICTURE CONTENT:- Keith - Gavin Elphinstone CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Keith's Gavin Elphinstone transfer-listed at own request
To go with story by Ryan Cryle. Highland League Weekly featured image for November 20 with Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod and Turriff United's Jack McKenzie Picture shows; Highland League Weekly featured image for November 20 with Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod and Turriff United's Jack McKenzie. N/a. Supplied by Design Date; 20/11/2023
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Turriff United v Brechin City and Buckie Thistle v…
Nairn player Andrew MacLeod.
Late penalty gives Nairn win against Forres; Clach and Strathspey draw
Lachie Macleod scored Dee's winner
Formartine toppled from Highland League summit as Brora beat Huntly to move up to…
Jack Maciver played a key role in Buckie Thistle's win over Wick Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie hit five past 10-man Wick as Fraserburgh record fine win at Rothes