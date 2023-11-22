Steven Mackay focuses on Nairn County amid Elgin City link

Steven Mackay is focused on continuing Nairn County’s winning run, despite being linked with a return to Elgin City.

The Wee County face Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League at Grant Street Park tonight, having won their last seven games in all competitions, which has seen them rise to sixth in the table and win the North of Scotland Cup.

However, it is believed Elgin, who are searching for a new manager after Barry Smith’s departure last week, are keen to speak to Mackay.

The Nairn player-boss was assistant manager to Gavin Price at Borough Briggs between August 2021 and June 2022.

However, Mackay declined to comment on speculation and is focusing on continuing Nairn’s fine form.

He said: “We’ve got confidence and momentum and we want to keep this run going.

“The players are performing at a consistently high level and if we can continue on the run we’re on then we want to be in that mix for the top six.

“The key is to show consistency, which is what other clubs have done over many seasons, it’s unfamiliar territory for us to be in this position in recent seasons.

“It’s about challenging the players to be consistent, we’ve got a tough run of fixtures coming up which will give us a better idea of where we are and where we could potentially finish in the league.

“Our aim is to try to win as many games as we can and try to finish higher than we did last season (seventh).”

Gethins hopes insight can lead to first league victory

Meanwhile, Conor Gethins hopes his knowledge of Nairn can help Clach get the better of his former club.

Gethins enjoyed two spells with the Wee County, during which he scored more than 200 goals, before leaving last month to become Clach player-manager.

The Inverness outfit are still searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Gethins said: “I think being at Nairn does help because I know every player inside out.

“I know their strengths and weaknesses, but right now as a team they don’t look to have any weaknesses with the results they’re getting.

“I absolutely loved my time at Nairn and made some lifelong friends there.

“Steven Mackay, David Hind (Nairn assistant manager) and Brian MacLeod (Nairn coach) are people I grew up playing with and against and they’re lifelong friends.

“But I moved on and it’s not about me, it’s about Clach trying to get some points on the board.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Rothes are missing Iain Mackenzie, Allen Mackenzie, Ben Williamson, Alan Pollock, Charlie Macdonald, Bruce Milne, Kenzie Shepherd and Callum Cruickshank for Deveronvale’s visit to Mackessack Park.

The Banffers have doubts over Innes McKay, Scott Thomson, Rogan Read and Horace Ormsby.

Strathspey Thistle will be without the suspended Liam Shewan when they meet Huntly at Seafield Park. Alex Thoirs, Lewis Crosbie and James Connelly are unavailable for the Black and Golds.

Gavin Price takes charge of Brechin City for the first time when Keith visit Glebe Park. Gavin Elphinstone, Craig Gill, Michael Ironside and Joey Wilson are absent for the Maroons.