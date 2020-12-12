Caley Thistle squander lead to draw 2-2 with Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle relinquished a late lead to draw 2-2 with Dundee at Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness had trailed through Liam Fontaine’s first-half goal, however strikes from Robbie Deas and James Keatings looked to have turned the match on its head.

The Highlanders could not hold out for the win however, with Jordan McGhee securing a point for the Dark Blues in a result which keeps Inverness fifth in the Championship.

John Robertson named the same starting line-up for the third match in a row, having defeated Raith Rovers and Queen of the South in their last two outings.

Dundee came close in the early stages when the ball broke for Alex Jakubiak, with the striker’s effort from the wide right drifting just past the post.

Inverness’ first opportunity arrived on nine minutes following good work down the left by Miles Storey, with his delivery met by Shane Sutherland who thumped a first-time volley wide.

The Highlanders tested Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton for the first time on 21 minutes, with Roddy MacGregor seeing a low drive thwarted.

The visitors took the lead on 38 minutes however, with Jordan McGhee’s header from Charlie Adam’s corner coming back off the bar, allowing former Ross County man Fontaine to tap home from close-range.

© SNS Group

Inverness nearly applied an instant response, with James Keatings unable to get enough connection to force Cameron Harper’s delivery home, while Miles Storey was next to threaten with a low shot which forced another save from Hamilton on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts continued to probe for a leveller after the break, with Keatings unable to scramble home after Robbie Deas’ volley was blocked into his path.

Substitute Aaron Doran saw a header tipped wide by the impressive Hamilton, however the resulting corner led to Caley Jags’ equaliser on 73 minutes. Doran’s delivery was flicked on at the near post by Sutherland, landing for Deas to thump past the goalkeeper.

© SNS Group

Inverness completed the turnaround two minutes later, with Deas’ diagonal ball taken down by Keatings who showed excellent composure to tuck past Hamilton.

The lead was short-lived however, with Dundee equalising seven minutes from time when the ball broke for McGhee following a free-kick, and he rattled home.