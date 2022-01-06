Caley Thistle confirm departure of winger Michael Gardyne

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Gardyne has been released by Caley Thistle, the Scottish Championship club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old was a big-name capture by head coach Billy Dodds last summer after he was freed by Ross County after the Staggies stayed in the top-flight.

The wide midfielder made an explosive start to his Inverness career, scoring five goals in 15 appearances.

However, he had not featured since a 2-1 home defeat against Dunfermline Athletic on November 13.

Brief statement confirmed departure

A statement by the club simply said: “Michael Gardyne has left ICTFC after the player and the club mutually agreed to end his current contract.”

Ex-Celtic youth Gardyne is best known for his long time at County. He is the club’s record goalscorer and appearances holder with 73 goals in 444 games for the Dingwall side.

His exit from Inverness could spark a move from rivals.