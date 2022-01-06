Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of winger Michael Gardyne

By Paul Chalk
January 6, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 4:46 pm
Michael Gardyne after scoring against Kilmarnock for ICT this season.
Michael Gardyne has been released by Caley Thistle, the Scottish Championship club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old was a big-name capture by head coach Billy Dodds last summer after he was freed by Ross County after the Staggies stayed in the top-flight.

The wide midfielder made an explosive start to his Inverness career, scoring five goals in 15 appearances.

However, he had not featured since a 2-1 home defeat against Dunfermline Athletic on November 13.

Brief statement confirmed departure

A statement by the club simply said: “Michael Gardyne has left ICTFC after the player and the club mutually agreed to end his current contract.”

Ex-Celtic youth Gardyne is best known for his long time at County. He is the club’s  record goalscorer and appearances holder with 73 goals in 444 games for the Dingwall side.

His exit from Inverness could spark a move from rivals.

