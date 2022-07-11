Three cheers as Caley Thistle graduates sign full-time contracts at Championship club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three cheers as Caley Thistle graduates sign full-time contracts at Championship club

By Paul Chalk
July 11, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 8:20 am
Bright futures, from left - Keith Bray, Matthew Strachan and Calum Mackay.
Three academy graduates scored two-year, full-time apprenticeship contracts at Caley Thistle – with the current and a former ICT boss hailing their rises.

Defender Matthew Strachan, and central midfielders Keith Bray and Calum Mackay signed their contracts with their parents also invited to the Caledonian Stadium to share the moment.

Head coach Billy Dodds, Charlie Christie, ICT’s academy director, along with sporting director John Robertson and chief executive Scot Gardiner were also on hand to congratulate the talented trio.

ICT academy director, Charlie Christie.

National rise for defender Strachan

Strachan is a versatile defender, who is equally at home at left centre back or left-back and joined the academy aged nine-years-old.

He has impressed all the way through the age groups, with his commitment and attitude aligned with his defensive abilities,

This was recognised with his selection for the Scottish Schoolboys and he played on all four occasions against Wales, Northern Ireland, England and the Republic of Ireland.

He was a mainstay of the ICT team which reached the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup v Hearts at Tynecastle earlier this year.

Keeper turned into midfielder at ICT

Bray is a central midfielder who combines skill and steel in the centre of the pitch and was regularly promoted from the under-16s to the under-18s last season due to his mature performances.

He is from the small village of Aird in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and attended the Nicolson Institute on the island.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

He was originally scouted by ICT as a goalkeeper before it became clear that his best position was in the middle of the park and he played for 10 years for Stornaway Athletic as well as committing to the ICTFC Academy.

Mackay follows in brother’s footsteps

Mackay is a naturally gifted two-footed central midfielder, whose intelligence matched with his vision and tactical awareness has seen him be a natural first pick in all the Academy teams.

He is widely thought to be one of the most talented players to come through the club’s youth system and has been outstanding in whatever position his coaches have asked him to play.

He is the younger brother of Daniel Mackay, who is back at the club on loan from Hibs, the club reckon young Mackay will soon be making headlines of his own.

Christie hopes for first-team chances

Academy director and ex-ICT boss Christie congratulated the players, but pointed out the hard work has only just begun.

He said: “Many talented players have been given the opportunity to go full-time and there is no doubt that for these three players the hard work starts now.

“Matthew, Keith and Calum are here because they have combined their natural ability with a tremendous attitude and I would love nothing more than to see all three play in the ICT first-team in the coming years.

“I would also like to congratulate their parents for all their commitment over the years and they should be rightly proud of themselves and their boys.”

Pathway open to aim for senior side

Dodds also urged the trio to take heart from the club having brought through talent, with the likes of Roddy MacGregor and Cammy Harper now mainstays in the first-team.

He said: “We have no doubt about their attitude or their ability and they will be given every opportunity to develop and flourish.

“The club has a great track record in giving local boys an opportunity and there is no reason why Matthew, Keith and Calum cannot follow in the footsteps of previous academy players and make it all the way to the first-team.

“I am really looking forward to working with them.”

