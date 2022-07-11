Three cheers as Caley Thistle graduates sign full-time contracts at Championship club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three academy graduates scored two-year, full-time apprenticeship contracts at Caley Thistle – with the current and a former ICT boss hailing their rises.

Defender Matthew Strachan, and central midfielders Keith Bray and Calum Mackay signed their contracts with their parents also invited to the Caledonian Stadium to share the moment.

Head coach Billy Dodds, Charlie Christie, ICT’s academy director, along with sporting director John Robertson and chief executive Scot Gardiner were also on hand to congratulate the talented trio.

National rise for defender Strachan

Strachan is a versatile defender, who is equally at home at left centre back or left-back and joined the academy aged nine-years-old.

He has impressed all the way through the age groups, with his commitment and attitude aligned with his defensive abilities,

This was recognised with his selection for the Scottish Schoolboys and he played on all four occasions against Wales, Northern Ireland, England and the Republic of Ireland.

He was a mainstay of the ICT team which reached the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup v Hearts at Tynecastle earlier this year.

Keeper turned into midfielder at ICT

Bray is a central midfielder who combines skill and steel in the centre of the pitch and was regularly promoted from the under-16s to the under-18s last season due to his mature performances.

He is from the small village of Aird in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and attended the Nicolson Institute on the island.

He was originally scouted by ICT as a goalkeeper before it became clear that his best position was in the middle of the park and he played for 10 years for Stornaway Athletic as well as committing to the ICTFC Academy.

Mackay follows in brother’s footsteps

Mackay is a naturally gifted two-footed central midfielder, whose intelligence matched with his vision and tactical awareness has seen him be a natural first pick in all the Academy teams.

He is widely thought to be one of the most talented players to come through the club’s youth system and has been outstanding in whatever position his coaches have asked him to play.

He is the younger brother of Daniel Mackay, who is back at the club on loan from Hibs, the club reckon young Mackay will soon be making headlines of his own.

Christie hopes for first-team chances

Academy director and ex-ICT boss Christie congratulated the players, but pointed out the hard work has only just begun.

He said: “Many talented players have been given the opportunity to go full-time and there is no doubt that for these three players the hard work starts now.

“Matthew, Keith and Calum are here because they have combined their natural ability with a tremendous attitude and I would love nothing more than to see all three play in the ICT first-team in the coming years.

“I would also like to congratulate their parents for all their commitment over the years and they should be rightly proud of themselves and their boys.”

Days like today are consistently the most rewarding of any in the game and are a complete privilege. Proud parents, proud coaches, proud young men embarking on a dream about to become a reality. #TogetherNess @ICTFC_Academy https://t.co/HV05mhnLSL pic.twitter.com/YH7mh1enKy — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 11, 2022

Pathway open to aim for senior side

Dodds also urged the trio to take heart from the club having brought through talent, with the likes of Roddy MacGregor and Cammy Harper now mainstays in the first-team.

He said: “We have no doubt about their attitude or their ability and they will be given every opportunity to develop and flourish.

“The club has a great track record in giving local boys an opportunity and there is no reason why Matthew, Keith and Calum cannot follow in the footsteps of previous academy players and make it all the way to the first-team.

“I am really looking forward to working with them.”