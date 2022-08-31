Defender Wallace Duffy fit and ready for Caley Thistle’s Premier Sports Cup crack at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Defender Wallace Duffy fit and ready for Caley Thistle’s Premier Sports Cup crack at Motherwell

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 8:18 am
Wallace Duffy, right, is eager to show Caley Thistle's qualities in their Premier Sports Cup tie at Motherwell on Wednesday.
Wallace Duffy, right, is eager to show Caley Thistle's qualities in their Premier Sports Cup tie at Motherwell on Wednesday.

Wallace Duffy is keen to make up for lost time and play his part in an extended Premier Sports Cup run with Caley Thistle.

Despite feeling fit, a head knock sustained the previous week meant the defender watched the unbeaten Highlanders crush Cove Rangers 4-1 before crashing to a 4-1 defeat at Partick Thistle.

He was back in the line-up on Saturday and was unlucky to concede the late spot-kick, from which Morton secured a 1-0 league win at the Caledonian Stadium.

The 23-year-old former Celtic youth and St Johnstone player is relishing the chance to close out Premiership hosts Motherwell in the League Cup, but admits kicking his heels from the sidelines was no fun.

He said: “I had a hamstring problem at the start of the season, and I stayed out a little bit longer to make sure it didn’t recur.

“I went on a good run, then I got a head knock and with the guidelines I had to sit out a week even though I was fit enough to play.

“It was tough obviously, because I didn’t know about the guidelines.

“I thought it might just be 48 hours, but it was a precaution. I got told on the Monday and I had a week to get my head around not playing that week.

“The boys went out and battered Cove, so obviously we kept the same team against Partick. I had no worries about that.

“Hopefully after Saturday, I can get on another run again.”

Injuries testing defensive line at ICT

And Duffy, who can play right-back or centre half, appreciates missing injured duo Danny Devine and Max Ram has put pressure on the back-line.

ICT defender Max Ram suffered an injury in the opening day of the season at Kelty Hearts, but is on his way back.

He said: “We’ve not had much luck this season to be honest.

“We are pretty thin with Danny and Max being out, and then me too.

“There’s not much room for error, so it hasn’t been brilliant.”

Duffy keen for ICT to make statement

Saturday’s league game at Raith Rovers is on ice and the focus is now on trying to knock out Motherwell, whose new boss Steven Hammell has just brought winger Rolando Aaron back to the club.

Hammell won his first two matches in charge, but suffered a set-back with a 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock at the weekend.

ICT, who sailed unbeaten through the group stages of the League Cup, have designs on going deep in the competition they lost in the final of against Aberdeen in 2014.

And he sees no reason why the Caley Jags cannot remind people how capable they are.

Wallace Duffy.

He added: “It’s an opportunity to go and make a statement against a Premiership team.

“They had a tough start to the season, but they’ve come on under a new manager.

“I relish it to be honest, we’re at their ground so hopefully we’ll have a good support and a good result.

“We’re undefeated in the League Cup.

“We faced Livi at their ground and won there.

“There’s not too much pressure on us, we’ll be the underdogs.”

Old Firm dream lies beyond Fir Park

While playing away to Motherwell is a big test, Duffy hopes they can come back up the road with a win and a chance of an even bigger opponent in round three.

He said: “Inverness do enjoy a good cup run.

“It’s not just that we want to win the league, everyone wants to be involved in a good cup run and maybe pull Celtic or Rangers, or get through to the finals.

“That way the big games keep on coming.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle guilty of losing soft goals at Motherwell, says head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine, who turned into his own net in the first half against Motherwell
Kevin van Veen hat-trick sweeps Motherwell past Caley Thistle 4-0 in League Cup second…
0
Billy Dodds wants his Caley Jags to return to winning form in the Premier Sports Cup against Motherwell.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds urges heroic team display for League Cup shot at…
0
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds doesn't see Motherwell cup clash as a 'free hit' as Caley…
0
CR0029393 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2020 quarter-final. Buckie Thistle (G/w) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Josh Peters celebrates his Goial
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Buckie Thistle paired with Linfield
Inverness' Steven Boyd and Morton's Grant Gillespie and Cameron Blue in action.
Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much…
Mark Ridgers fancies a midweek shot at Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup.
Caley Thistle can rise to unfancied tag at Motherwell, insists goalkeeper Mark Ridgers
0
Andrea Bocelli concert, Inverness. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Caley concerts: Inverness firms say they are due thousands of pounds after Andrea Bocelli…
1
Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0