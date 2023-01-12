Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen’s Park

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be aiming to shut out rampant leader leaders Queen's Park on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be aiming to shut out rampant leader leaders Queen's Park on Saturday. Image: SNS Group

Mark Ridgers is warning his Caley Thistle team-mates they cannot let their standards slip against rampant Championship leaders Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The Inverness goalkeeper returned to the team last week as rousing 6-1 and 4-1 league wins over Cove Rangers and Arbroath dramatically brought to an end an eight-match winless league dip.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper lost his place to Cammy MacKay in late October, but was praised by boss Billy Dodds for bringing calmness back to the side following the 5-1 pre-Christmas defeat at Partick Thistle.

A 6-0 win for Queen’s at Cove on Saturday moved them four points clear at the top of the table.

Ten first-team Inverness players are currently sidelined through injury, although some are in the frame to return soon.

Injured players on the way back

With ICT four points outside the top four and 10 behind their weekend visitors, Ridgers insists they must be at their best against Owen Coyle’s Spiders, who they also face at home in the Scottish Cup fourth round a week on Saturday.

He said: “The performances have been impressive in the last two games. A lot of people were let down by the Partick Thistle game.

“Winning the last two games has been important, but the manner by which we’ve done it is important. That sets the standard that we have to maintain between now and the end of the season.

“Fans want new signings, but I don’t think we need many when we have players coming back fit to offer competition for places.

Midfielder Scott Allardice has not played since mid-October, but is closing in on a return to the side. Image: SNS.

“These guys really will be like new signings for us. The boys who have been out for a long time will be desperate to play and help the boys out and get us to where we want to be.

“The sympathy is there for the manager because he’s not had his full options, but the players who have come in had their opportunities to cement their places in the team. The frustrating thing is some let themselves down.

“However, in the last two games we showed a bit of character. When the going got tough, we’ve rolled our sleeves up and finding ourselves in a position we should never have been in.

“We are more than capable of getting back in the race. If we are to have any opportunity of reaching the play-offs or going for the title, we have to keep winning games.”

High confidence after two big wins

The loan addition of right-sided St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson, 20, has been welcomed by Ridgers for offering width while Nathan Shaw returns from injury.

And the keeper believes beating Queen’s for the first time this season would shoot them right into the promotion chase, with the gap between the teams currently sitting at 10 points.

He said: “Queen’s Park are the team to beat. This is a good test for us to show where we’re really at.

“Cove and Arbroath are tough teams and we’ve done really well to score 10 goals last week against them, especially the four at Arbroath, which is a tough place.

“If we beat Queen’s Park, we will be right back in the mix. They have scored a lot of goals and not conceded many, but we’ve got our confidence back and players are beginning to perform again.

“On our day, we can match anyone. Let’s see what we can do.”

Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle has guided his side to eight successive victories. Image: SNS Group

ICT alert to all Spiders’ threats

Four goals against Cove makes Queen’s Park’s lethal forward Simon Murray the Championship’s joint top scorer on 15 goals along with Ayr United’s Dipo Akinyemi.

However, Ridgers explained they have been doing their homework on Queen’s Park, as they do for all opponents, but won’t just be focused on one man.

He added: “We have the match reports available on the Monday morning and we will, along with (goalkeeping coach) Ryan Esson, watch the videos. We know about teams’ threats.

“Simon Murray is scoring a lot of goals right now, but it comes down to the players who are supplying the ball for him. We need to cut off that supply and we’re well prepared for this one.

“After eight straight wins, their confidence will be high, but we’re back in form and feeling good about ourselves. Everyone needs to be on their game.

“Hopefully we can keep scoring the goals as we have and get the result we want to set us up nicely for the Scottish Cup game against them the following week.”

