Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to Queen’s Park

Boss Billy Dodds insists Inverness could raid the loan market as deadline day passed without fresh movement at the Caledonian Stadium.

The Championship club have on-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson with them until the end of the season and also brought in former Manchester United academy midfielder Ben Woods.

January ended with ICT losing 2-0 at home to league leaders Queen’s Park in the fourth-round of the Scottish Cup, denying them a shot at Premiership Livingston on February 11.

Midfielder Scott Allardice started his first game since October following his long injury lay-off, and there is a host of players on the way back.

That said, Inverness head coach Dodds admits he would still like to bring in another new face.

He said: “We’re still looking for players. It really is tough, but we’re still searching.

“We still want to try and do something. The loan market is still there.

“But I don’t want to get the hopes up because if I say we’re definitely doing something and it doesn’t come off people will ask why it didn’t happen.

“We’re still active but it’s sometimes tough to get them over the line. We will see.”

Slack goals killed off contest – Dodds

Dodds, whose team host Morton in the league on Saturday, was gutted to bow out of the cup, but admits Queen’s goals from Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson were cheaply conceded.

He added: “I don’t think we were at our best. We started shakily in the first 15-20 minutes and gave them too much respect.

“Then we got up the park a little bit and had some good opportunities and hit the post.

“They had a lot of possession as you would expect. As much as Queen’s Park created a few opportunities, we threw them the goals.

“When you concede goals like that, you won’t win games.

“We had great opportunities. Aaron Doran was through and had he scored it could have been a different outlook.

“I am disappointed to go out of the cup and that we’re not having a crack at Livi but we have the league to look forward to and lots to look forward to in that.”

Queen’s manager Owen Coyle wished 18-goal striker Simon Murray well following his move to Ross County and was thrilled his side responded to their 3-0 weekend loss at Dundee.

He said: “I was pleased with our reaction to Saturday as we were poor against Dundee, we had to show we are capable of coming to tough places and win.

“We have come to Inverness three times this season and are unbeaten. Not many teams do that. It gives us a bite at Livingston in the Scottish Cup.”