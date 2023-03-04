Robbie Deas: Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ‘one of the best’ managers I’ve had

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Deas has issued a ringing endorsement of Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds, saying he’s one of the best he’s worked for.

Inverness are in the spotlight after hitting a dip in form and results, with some sections of the support pointing their finger at the boss.

A 1-1 draw at title contenders Dundee last week followed back-to-back losses against Hamilton Accies and the side haven’t won in the Championship since January 7.

However, after reaching the play-off final last year, still being in the chase for a top-four finish again, and with a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock to come next Friday, Deas has only positive words for the way Dodds goes about his business.

He said: “He’s built a changing room which is one of the best I’ve been in.

“Personally, as a player, I feel like I’ve got better every season I’ve been with him.

“Last season speaks for itself. We were probably in a similar situation, but we went on a run and got to 45 minutes away from the Premiership.

“As a team we all believe in the gaffer. He has backed us the whole way through, and at the end of the day we are the ones on the park who must go and get results.

“We all know we’re more than capable of that. The gaffer has been getting stick, which is a shame, because we need to take our share of the blame as well.

“We all believe in each other, and we know we’re more than capable of going on a positive run starting on Saturday.”

Escaping operation was massive lift

Deas made a remarkable recovery from a leg break he suffered against Raith Rovers in October when he returned to the squad last month.

He has made two appearances from the bench and is pressing his case for a starting spot when ICT travel to Ayr this weekend.

The 23-year-old revealed the range of emotions he felt as he escaped the need for surgery and made his speedy way back to recovery.

He said: “When I was in the hospital and found out I was in tears.

“I’ve never had an injury in my whole career, but then I spoke to a few specialists, and I didn’t need an operation.

“My rehab was doing nothing – I just had to let the bone heal.

“It’s been tough to get back into training, a lot of aches and pains, but the gaffer and physio have been outstanding.

“If it was me, I’d have thrown myself straight back in, but I wasn’t ready. Now that I’m back I’m just raring to go.”

From not walking to playing return

And Deas admits it’s had to be a step-by-step route back into the squad.

He said: “I hadn’t walked for nearly three months, so I was learning to do it all again.

“My body wasn’t ready for it, so the gaffer has been brilliant.

“I’ve built minutes back up, and I played 60 minutes for the under-18s on Monday to get more minutes.

“I’m really pleased with how my rehab has gone, and hopefully some of the other boys who are still in the gym will follow soon.”

Defender says Ayr clash is ‘must-win’

Inverness find themselves seven points adrift of Ayr, Morton and Partick Thistle, who are inside and just below the top-four.

The pressure is on the team to deliver a big result to keep alive their fading hopes of making the promotion play-offs and Deas spelled out how vital these 90 minutes could be.

He added: “We got a positive result last weekend getting a point away at Dens, so we’re looking forward to this and it’s a must-win.

“We did well there last year, and Ayr are doing well this season so they will be confident, but so are we.

“I’m calm about the situation we’re in right now, and we all believe we’ve got enough to win the game and go on a run that we’ve shown in the past we are more than capable of doing.”

