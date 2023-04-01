Scott Allardice admits it is ‘sink or swim’ time for Caley Thistle in Premiership play-off bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Allardice admits it is ‘sink or swim’ time for Caley Thistle in Premiership play-off bid

The Inverness midfielder wants three points at Cappielow to keep promotion hopes on track.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS Group
Caley Jags midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice admits it is now or never for his side in their quest for promotion.

Inverness, who travel to Morton on Saturday, have just seven games left to try to overtake their weekend hosts and Partick Thistle to edge into the top-four.

Their 1-0 win against the Glasgow Jags last Friday means they are six points away from Thistle with a game in hand.

They trail Morton by four points, therefore the value in winning at Cappielow is clear for all to see.

Passing well can outsmart opponents

Although the team might be forced to roll the sleeves up and grind out wins, play-maker Allardice reckons there’s a more effective way to bag points.

He said: “I think we’ll take the ugly wins, but if you want to be successful you need to try and pass the ball.

“We’re at our best when we try to play, and we’ve got good players that can hurt teams.

“As much as you will take any result at this stage of the season, we still want to put an emphasis on trying to play well and free up the attacking players to go and do their thing.

“It’s probably at a stage in the season where it’s sink or swim.

“I think that’s the case for all of us if we’re going to get into the play-offs. The Partick game was one we needed to win and this is exactly the same.”

Ace Allardice is keen to settle score

Inverness, who face Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 29 at Hampden, have a score to settle with Dougie Imrie’s Morton.

The Ton have taken seven points from the three meetings this term, most notably including a Friday night 4-0 pasting under the floodlights in Greenock in October.

ICT were experiencing deep injury concerns at that time, but with more players fit and ready, 24-year-old Allardice insists they can put in a stronger display this time.

He said: “It’s up to us to go and perform, and losing games isn’t easy – nobody takes it well.

“You want to go and put on a performance, and show a club like Morton that they won’t get so many points this time around.

Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice and Morton’s Robbie Crawford. Image: SNS Group

“We are confident, but we need to go and win the game if we want to be in the play-offs.

“It has been very up and down, but at this stage in the season, there are positives.

“We’re in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and we’re still in with a shout of the play-offs even though it has been an inconsistent season for us.

“We know we can still make it a positive season.”

Allardice ready for Cappielow test

Despite not yet getting the better of Morton this season, three wins against them last term, according to Allardice, highlights the need to keep calm and avoid knee-jerk reactions.

He added: “Obviously when you lose games it’s easy to try and do something drastically different, but what we’ve done in the past has worked as well.

“I don’t think it will be a case of going and doing something drastically different, but going to Cappielow you need to play a certain way.

“You need to win your battles first and foremost, and allow the attacking players to play their game in the final third.

“We won’t treat it any differently to other weeks, but we know exactly what to expect and we’ll try to get three points.”

Midfielders winning battles for ICT

David Carson has been drafted back into midfield from defence in recent weeks, with Lewis Hyde taking a central role against Thistle last Friday.

And Allardice feels his key area of the park is doing their jobs well, allowing the attackers to ask questions of their opponents.

He said: “As a three in there, we’ve done all right whoever has played in there over the last few weeks.

Lewis Hyde slotted in well to the ICT midfield against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS Group

“A lot of games we’ve played in have been a battle that you need to win in the middle of the park, and we’ve done well.

“That helps the attacking boys as well, because they know that if something breaks down, we’ve got boys who will do the defensive side, and we’ll get up to support them as well.”

