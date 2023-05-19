Caley Thistle can sharpen up for Hampden on Northern Ireland trip, says Barry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle can sharpen up for Hampden on Northern Ireland trip, says Barry Wilson

The Inverness first-team coach reports a near-full squad will get game-time against Dungannon Swifts on Saturday as Scottish Cup final against Celtic draws closer.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS Group

First-team coach Barry Wilson insists Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle can only benefit from their weekend friendly against Northern Irish Premiership opponents Dungannon Swifts.

The Highland club, who have never played in Northern Ireland, are taking a pool of 21 players over to play their first game since their 2-1 Championship defeat to Ayr United on May 5. 

That loss cost them a place in the promotion play-offs, and they’ll be looking from the outside in as Ayr and Partick Thistle contest the semi-finals over this and next Friday. Partick crushed Queen’s Park 8-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

However, Inverness, having beaten Livingston, Kilmarnock and Falkirk, have reached the showpiece cup final against treble-hunting Celtic at Hampden on June 3.

Extensive work behind the scenes led to a friendly being fixed up against Swifts, who are managed by former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Northern Irish international midfielder Dean Shiels.

Swifts are keen for action too, having finished second bottom of their division as they prepare for a two-legged play-off on May 30 and June 3 against Championship runners-up Warrenpoint.

Crucial game-time for all 21 players

Wilson believes having the group together again will be a boost as preparations for the final start in earnest against Dungannon at Stangmore Park.

He said: “It’s a fixture which should help both clubs.

“We’re in similar positions, whereby it’s very hard to find opponents for good, competitive games at this time of year, so hopefully it will do the boys good. We’re still trying to get another game lined up next week if we can.

“Even for the boys to be together for the next few days is important and it should work out well. We will use the time wisely and try to get everybody some game-time.

“We are taking a squad of 21 players over, which is great given that a few months ago we couldn’t muster 21 players (due to extensive injuries).

“We’re in a fortunate position that, apart from Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh, everyone is fit. Touch wood it stays that way.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds, left, with first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS

Squad recharged after Ayr defeat

The squad, following a demanding season, got a little bit of time off, which Wilson said was vital ahead of the final at Hampden.

He said: “The players got the week off after the Ayr game, which allowed them to recharge physically and mentally.

“They needed to unwind a little, because we’ve had a lot of big games and fallen just short in the end.

“It was important the players got away from it all for a wee bit and they’ve come back and are eager to get going again. They have trained very well before they head off on Friday.”

ICT contract talks are kicking off

The management staff, and players such as Danny Devine, Wallace Duffy, Scott Allardice, Lewis Hyde, Billy Mckay and Austin Samuels, are out of contract after the cup final.

Wilson said talks are under way as the group discuss contracts and where they will stand after their huge day at Hampden.

He added: “The focus at the club is on preparing for the final, but at the same time, players and staff are keen to find out whether they are being kept on.

Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay, a two-goal hero for ICT in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk, is one of many players out of contract this summer. Image: SNS

“Everyone is in the same boat and there comes a time where (contracts and futures) need to be looked at.

“In late April going into May, it was a case of finding out what league we’d be playing in as we went for promotion.

“Now those question marks have gone, we can all settle down and now start thinking about these things.”

‘Inverness Express’ train confirmed

Meanwhile, ScotRail have confirmed a special ‘Inverness Express’ train will be in place to get fans to and from the Scottish Cup final.

The later 5.30pm kick-off on June 3 had meant that Caley Thistle fans were going to be unable to travel back to the Highlands by train after the match.

But, following criticism from fans and politicians, ScotRail have added a special service to ensure fans will be able to travel back from the game, even if it goes all the way to penalties.

