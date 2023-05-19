Caley Thistle can sharpen up for Hampden on Northern Ireland trip, says Barry Wilson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First-team coach Barry Wilson insists Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle can only benefit from their weekend friendly against Northern Irish Premiership opponents Dungannon Swifts.

The Highland club, who have never played in Northern Ireland, are taking a pool of 21 players over to play their first game since their 2-1 Championship defeat to Ayr United on May 5.

That loss cost them a place in the promotion play-offs, and they’ll be looking from the outside in as Ayr and Partick Thistle contest the semi-finals over this and next Friday. Partick crushed Queen’s Park 8-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

However, Inverness, having beaten Livingston, Kilmarnock and Falkirk, have reached the showpiece cup final against treble-hunting Celtic at Hampden on June 3.

Extensive work behind the scenes led to a friendly being fixed up against Swifts, who are managed by former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Northern Irish international midfielder Dean Shiels.

Swifts are keen for action too, having finished second bottom of their division as they prepare for a two-legged play-off on May 30 and June 3 against Championship runners-up Warrenpoint.

Crucial game-time for all 21 players

Wilson believes having the group together again will be a boost as preparations for the final start in earnest against Dungannon at Stangmore Park.

He said: “It’s a fixture which should help both clubs.

“We’re in similar positions, whereby it’s very hard to find opponents for good, competitive games at this time of year, so hopefully it will do the boys good. We’re still trying to get another game lined up next week if we can.

“Even for the boys to be together for the next few days is important and it should work out well. We will use the time wisely and try to get everybody some game-time.

“We are taking a squad of 21 players over, which is great given that a few months ago we couldn’t muster 21 players (due to extensive injuries).

“We’re in a fortunate position that, apart from Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh, everyone is fit. Touch wood it stays that way.”

Squad recharged after Ayr defeat

The squad, following a demanding season, got a little bit of time off, which Wilson said was vital ahead of the final at Hampden.

He said: “The players got the week off after the Ayr game, which allowed them to recharge physically and mentally.

“They needed to unwind a little, because we’ve had a lot of big games and fallen just short in the end.

“It was important the players got away from it all for a wee bit and they’ve come back and are eager to get going again. They have trained very well before they head off on Friday.”

ICT contract talks are kicking off

The management staff, and players such as Danny Devine, Wallace Duffy, Scott Allardice, Lewis Hyde, Billy Mckay and Austin Samuels, are out of contract after the cup final.

Wilson said talks are under way as the group discuss contracts and where they will stand after their huge day at Hampden.

He added: “The focus at the club is on preparing for the final, but at the same time, players and staff are keen to find out whether they are being kept on.

“Everyone is in the same boat and there comes a time where (contracts and futures) need to be looked at.

“In late April going into May, it was a case of finding out what league we’d be playing in as we went for promotion.

“Now those question marks have gone, we can all settle down and now start thinking about these things.”

‘Inverness Express’ train confirmed

Meanwhile, ScotRail have confirmed a special ‘Inverness Express’ train will be in place to get fans to and from the Scottish Cup final.

The later 5.30pm kick-off on June 3 had meant that Caley Thistle fans were going to be unable to travel back to the Highlands by train after the match.

But, following criticism from fans and politicians, ScotRail have added a special service to ensure fans will be able to travel back from the game, even if it goes all the way to penalties.