Caley Thistle linked to loan swoop for Dundee midfielder Max Anderson

Dundee midfielder – and former Scotland under-21 cap – Max Anderson is in the frame for a loan switch to Championship strugglers Caley Thistle.

Inverness slipped to the bottom of the second-tier following their 2-1 weekend loss at Airdrie and head coach Billy Dodds stressed he needs new faces in to bolster his squad.

While it’s thought a defender is high on his wanted list, the Daily Record reported today (Monday) that Premiership Dundee are willing to let 22-year-old Anderson move on to secure vital playing-time.

The attack-minded middle-man has only played once this season and that came in a 1-0 Viaplay Cup group stage win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Dark Blues manager Tony Docherty sees the value in Anderson, who played 27 times for last year’s Championship winners, to rack up regular minutes.

So far, Inverness have recruited right-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff, and forwards Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

Defender high on ICT’s wanted list

Dodds, who is concerned by ongoing mistakes costing his team crucial games and points, is keen to see a greater end product at the top end of the pitch and Anderson might well help provide that.

Defender Max Ram, whose sole year with ICT was dogged with injuries, moved to Chelmsford City last week, with centre half Robbie Deas joining Kilmarnock after June’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

If Anderson arrives in the Highlands on loan, it is expected a defender with SPFL experience will follow before the window closes on Friday.