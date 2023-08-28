Caley Thistle linked to loan swoop for Dundee midfielder Max Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle linked to loan swoop for Dundee midfielder Max Anderson

Inverness looking to bolster squad with the capture of the former Scotland under-21 cap in bid to move off the foot of the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Max Anderson warming up for Dundee last season
Max Anderson warming up for Dundee last season Image: SNS Group

Dundee midfielder – and former Scotland under-21 cap – Max Anderson is in the frame for a loan switch to Championship strugglers Caley Thistle.

Inverness slipped to the bottom of the second-tier following their 2-1 weekend loss at Airdrie and head coach Billy Dodds stressed he needs new faces in to bolster his squad.

While it’s thought a defender is high on his wanted list, the Daily Record reported today (Monday) that Premiership Dundee are willing to let 22-year-old Anderson move on to secure vital playing-time.

The attack-minded middle-man has only played once this season and that came in a 1-0 Viaplay Cup group stage win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Dark Blues manager Tony Docherty sees the value in Anderson, who played 27 times for last year’s Championship winners, to rack up regular minutes.

Inverness boss Billy Dodds is eyeing two more signings this week.

So far, Inverness have recruited right-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff, and forwards Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

Defender high on ICT’s wanted list

Dodds, who is concerned by ongoing mistakes costing his team crucial games and points, is keen to see a greater end product at the top end of the pitch and Anderson might well help provide that.

Defender Max Ram, whose sole year with ICT was dogged with injuries, moved to Chelmsford City last week, with centre half Robbie Deas joining Kilmarnock after June’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

If Anderson arrives in the Highlands on loan, it is expected a defender with SPFL experience will follow before the window closes on Friday.

