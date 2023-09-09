Wallace Duffy eager for Caley Thistle to atone for ‘dreadful start’ to campaign

Wallace Duffy is eager to make amends for Caley Thistle’s slow start to the Championship season in the coming weeks.

Inverness registered their first league point in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline, having started the campaign with three straight defeats.

They also finished their Viaplay Cup group campaign with three successive losses, with their last win coming on July 15 in a 2-1 triumph at home to Bonnyrigg Rose.

Billy Dodds’ men make the trip to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy today, with defender Duffy aiming to kick-start a return to form.

He said: “It has been a dreadful start. Nobody is going to sugar-coat that.

“As much as we could dissect it, and say ‘we could have done better here’ – we have not won any of the games.

“That’s the most annoying thing(, and) we have always given ourselves a mountain to climb.

“The point last week was not a positive point because we dropped two in the end. But it was the first point of the season, and it was a better performance.

“There are still another 32 games to go – nothing has happened yet.

“We just need to build on that point, then look at the next three or four games to really try and pick up maximum points.”

Duffy embraces competition for defensive berth

Dodds strengthened his defence prior to the transfer deadline, with the loan capture of Livingston’s Morgan Boyes and the permanent arrival of Australian defender Nikola Ujdur.

Boyes played all 90 minutes against the Pars last weekend, while Ujdur has yet to join up with the squad.

Duffy insists he can understand why Dodds felt the need to bring in new defensive options, but he is determined to respond to the added competition for places.

He added: “We sort of expected it.

“If your defence is conceding goals and you are not being as solid as you once were, you are going to have to bring players in and have places up for competition.

“I think we all relish it. The more you’ve got to work hard to cement your place, you can’t be making those mistakes that we were maybe being a bit slack for without really getting the consequences for it.

“The more players there are for positions, I would say bring it on.”

Defender wary of Red Lichties challenge

Arbroath go into today’s game fresh from back-to-back league victories over Morton and Ayr United.

Former Celtic and St Johnstone player Duffy anticipates a difficult test against Dick Campbell’s men.

The 24-year-old added: “It’s never easy going down to Gayfield. I don’t think anyone likes going there.

“Hopefully it’s going to be warm and not a wind machine as usual.

“I would imagine they will play a strong team – I’m not too sure how they have been playing, in terms of personnel and formation.

“They have had two great results in the past two games, so they will be confident and especially at home.

“It will be a tough game.”