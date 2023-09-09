Wallace Duffy eager for Caley Thistle to atone for ‘dreadful start’ to campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wallace Duffy eager for Caley Thistle to atone for ‘dreadful start’ to campaign

Inverness are in SPFL Trust Trophy action against Arbroath this weekend, as they aim to end a seven-match winless run.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS

Wallace Duffy is eager to make amends for Caley Thistle’s slow start to the Championship season in the coming weeks.

Inverness registered their first league point in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline, having started the campaign with three straight defeats.

They also finished their Viaplay Cup group campaign with three successive losses, with their last win coming on July 15 in a 2-1 triumph at home to Bonnyrigg Rose.

Billy Dodds’ men make the trip to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy today, with defender Duffy aiming to kick-start a return to form.

Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS.

He said: “It has been a dreadful start. Nobody is going to sugar-coat that.

“As much as we could dissect it, and say ‘we could have done better here’ – we have not won any of the games.

“That’s the most annoying thing(, and) we have always given ourselves a mountain to climb.

“The point last week was not a positive point because we dropped two in the end. But it was the first point of the season, and it was a better performance.

“There are still another 32 games to go – nothing has happened yet.

“We just need to build on that point, then look at the next three or four games to really try and pick up maximum points.”

Duffy embraces competition for defensive berth

Dodds strengthened his defence prior to the transfer deadline, with the loan capture of Livingston’s Morgan Boyes and the permanent arrival of Australian defender Nikola Ujdur.

Boyes played all 90 minutes against the Pars last weekend, while Ujdur has yet to join up with the squad.

Duffy insists he can understand why Dodds felt the need to bring in new defensive options, but he is determined to respond to the added competition for places.

He added: “We sort of expected it.

“If your defence is conceding goals and you are not being as solid as you once were, you are going to have to bring players in and have places up for competition.

Morgan Boyes keeps tabs on Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann. Image: SNS.

“I think we all relish it. The more you’ve got to work hard to cement your place, you can’t be making those mistakes that we were maybe being a bit slack for without really getting the consequences for it.

“The more players there are for positions, I would say bring it on.”

Defender wary of Red Lichties challenge

Arbroath go into today’s game fresh from back-to-back league victories over Morton and Ayr United.

Former Celtic and St Johnstone player Duffy anticipates a difficult test against Dick Campbell’s men.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Image: SNS.

The 24-year-old added: “It’s never easy going down to Gayfield. I don’t think anyone likes going there.

“Hopefully it’s going to be warm and not a wind machine as usual.

“I would imagine they will play a strong team – I’m not too sure how they have been playing, in terms of personnel and formation.

“They have had two great results in the past two games, so they will be confident and especially at home.

“It will be a tough game.”

