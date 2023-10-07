Caley Thistle’s cutting edge is big bonus for defender Morgan Boyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s cutting edge is big bonus for defender Morgan Boyes

On-loan Livingston player impressed after Inverness bag first league win and set their sights on Partick Thistle.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle's on-loan Livingston defender, Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle's on-loan Livingston defender, Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS Group

Defender Morgan Boyes is confident Caley Thistle have the edge needed to build upon their first Championship win of the season.

Partick Thistle are the weekend visitors to Inverness and the 22-year-old, who is on loan from Premiership Livingston, is determined to help the side post successive victories going into the international break.

In what was manager Duncan Ferguson’s debut match in the dug-out, goals from Luis Longstaff, Aaron Doran and Billy Mckay put ICT on the road to their 3-2 win at Gayfield last week. It was a result which took Inverness off the bottom of the league on goal difference.

‘Training is a lot more intense’

And they way the players opened up their rivals impressed Boyes.

He said: “I think you saw in the gaffer’s first game we are cutting teams open left, right and centre.

“More chances will come. He is putting his philosophy down in training and we’ll see that more and more in games.

“Training is a lot more intense – it is very intense, just graft – hard, fair graft.

“(The win) was a step in the right direction. We just need to take as much as we can, game by game.”

Morgan Boyes, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group

Last two losses could have been wins

It was widely acknowledged Caley Thistle were not playing poorly under former manager Billy Dodds. A last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers cost Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson their jobs.

It brought their winless run to nine successive games and was the tipping point for the board.

Then, under the caretaker leadership of Charlie Christie and John Robertson, the team were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Dundee United, with another late clincher.

Boyes felt those were fixtures ICT could just as easily have won, but was delighted to have walked away with the win at Gayfield.

That was despite fortune not being with them as Scott Stewart’s wildly deflected shot flew into the net to spark a home revival.

Boyes said: “In the last two games before Arbroath, we probably deserved three points.

“But to finally get it in the fashion we did was a good confidence-booster for the lads.

“I think we dominated a lot of the first half and could have been ahead by a few more.

“That early goal in the second half (from Billy Mckay) should really settle it, but the goals we conceded were of the fashion it has been this season.”

Smooth transition after swift debut

Boyes had not even met his Inverness team-mates when he was asked to debut in a 1-1 league draw against Dunfermline Athletic last month. He’s grateful it has all clicked into place for him since then.

He said: “My first day was a game. I was thrown in at the deep end straight away and that kind of helped. There are no better circumstances than a game, so the transition was smooth.

“I just feel like part of the team now.”

New Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Boyes: Supporters will play their part

The players, following that hard-fought success at Arbroath, lapped up the celebrations with Ferguson with the jubilant supporters.

Boyes added: “The players definitely enjoyed it after the game. The fans’ celebrations when the goals have gone in gives you a bit of a boost.

“It helps you find that five per cent more. The fans play a big part in every game. We’ll just try and do as well as we can for them.”

Family’s signed Ferguson jersey plea

And Boyes explained that news of former Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle star Ferguson arriving as their new manager went down a storm with his family, who had a special first request.

He said: “My family are big Everton fans and the first thing my dad said to me was ‘get me a top’.

“There were no congratulations or anything, just ‘get me a top’ from the gaffer.”

