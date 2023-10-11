Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson spells out tactical route to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson spells out tactical route to success

Patience before pace is the way ahead for Inverness as Morton match on October 21 offers their next points chance.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson applauds the supporters ahead of his home debut at manager against Partick Thistle last weekend. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson applauds the supporters ahead of his home debut at manager against Partick Thistle last weekend. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Manager Duncan Ferguson is seeing the pieces of the Caley Thistle jigsaw click into place – with success built upon a strong defensive grounding.

The former Scotland, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United star, 51, replaced Billy Dodds as the Inverness manager just over a fortnight ago.

A debut 3-2 win at Arbroath was the team’s first Championship victory of the season on matchday seven and they followed that with a goalless draw against third-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday.

After this weekend’s international break, ninth-placed ICT travel to Morton, who sit beneath them on goal difference. 

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson signs an Everton shirt. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

‘We need to connect and combine’

While Ferguson wants to see his team go for goals, he wants his players to be patient and considered against their opponents.

He said: “You can see a wee bit of the style that is going to be attached to us.

“I want to play football and I want to build from the back

“I want us to get into the final third and not just panic and throw balls in the box.

“When we’re in the transition and counter-attacking, yes, you go quickly, but once we’re in we need a rhythm, we need to connect and combine to create the chances.

“I think we started to get that in the second half against Partick Thistle, without quite having that final pass in there.”

Three goals are not always required

Ferguson, whose measured approach on the sidelines has impressed the players, insists any success must be built upon limiting the chances handed to opponents.

He said: “Against Arbroath, we scored three goals and we had to score three goals.

“You don’t want to always be scoring three, so you have to make sure you keep it as a tight defensive unit. We then also have to make sure we’re creating chances.

“Last Saturday, we showed a lack of quality in the final third.

“In the first half, we never finished off our final pass in the counter attacks. The final pass was not quite there.

“We maybe crossed the ball into the box instead of working our way into the box.

“We started to do that more in the second half, keeping possession and combining and connecting at the edge of the box, but without really creating.

“The boys knew they needed to show more confidence in possession and believe in themselves. When we did that in the first half, we got in.

“I think the boys need to show a bit more confidence in possession and believe in themselves, because the first time they did it in the first half they got in behind them.

“It is not about long balls, it is about playing football. Then can we create a chance?

“But our attacking balance was very good, and we restricted Partick to hardly any opportunities.”

Shaping up against Ross County

A closed-door bounce game against Premiership neighbours Ross County this week will keep the Inverness legs ticking over for the players who need it.

Then the squad can get a mini-break before returning for training ahead of their match at Morton next Saturday.

The boss added: “We’ll be having a few days off. I’m all about rewarding players if they give me 100% effort.”

