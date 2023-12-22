Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran closer to making return from injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran closer to making return from injury

The Irishman is back on the training ground and building up his fitness, to the delight of Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
ICT star Aaron Doran is in line for a push for contention in the coming weeks. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle could gain a January boost with a return to action for experienced midfielder Aaron Doran.

The 32-year-old Irishman, who has been with ICT since 2011, has been sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury.

Manager Duncan Ferguson played Doran in his first game in charge – a 3-2 victory at Arbroath on September 30.

Doran scored the second goal that day but was taken off the next week in the 0-0 home draw against Partick Thistle, who host ICT this weekend.

Doran netted in manager’s first game

Ferguson was glad to report Doran’s return has moved a step closer has he was back on the training pitch.

He said: “We put Aaron in right away against Arbroath. We changed his position from the wing to inside and he managed to score at Gayfield with a good run across the front post.

“He will be an asset to us when he gets himself fit. He’s had a bad hamstring injury, but he’s doing modified training on the grass, which is nice to see.

“He’s not involved in any of the small-sided games yet.

“He just needs to get himself fit. It will maybe take him a couple of weeks to get himself back in with the main group.”

Forward Samuels is also on way back

Striker Austin Samuels is at the jogging stage in his early bid from injury, which has kept him out also since that Partick match, while defender Danny Devine is aiming to shake off a thigh problem.

Jake Davidson is expected to get the nod at right-back, with a calf strain keeping Wallace Duffy out, with David Carson unavailable for Firhill.

Back-to-back 2-1 losses against Morton and Arbroath last week nudged ICT closer to the foot of the table, yet they are just five points away from fourth-placed Dunfermline.

‘Five days is a lifetime in football’

Third-placed Partick, who won 2-1 at Dunfermline on Saturday, are in strong form, so Ferguson is wary of their threats.

He said: “It will be a tough match. Partick are a very good team, who have won five of their last six games, but we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re coming off the back of two defeats, so we need to try and get some kind of result down there.

“Last week, we had a bad five days.

“We had a good few months, but five days in football is a lifetime.

“We have come away with a couple of defeats against teams who were below us in the league, but we can bounce back, and the boys have looked good this week.”

Boss aiming for Firhill clean sheet

When Thistle came to the Caledonian Stadium in October, they were scoring goals for fun, but ICT halted their charge with a scoreless draw.

Ferguson wants a repeat of that shut-out with the addition of a goal or more at the other end.

He added: “I would take that again.

“If you keep clean sheets, you don’t have to do a lot to score and win the game, or you at least take a point. We need to ensure we don’t concede.

“Partick Thistle is the only game we’ve not scored in since I came here, so we’re scoring plenty of goals. It’s just a case of trying to keep them out.

“It will be tough though – Partick are a top outfit. But we will push them all the way and hopefully we can get a result.”

