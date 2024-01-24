Charlie Gilmour keen for any late drama to favour Caley Thistle

Charlie Gilmour reckons Caley Thistle must turn fine margins in their favour in a bid to climb away from the Championship trapdoor.

The midfielder cannot wait to have a shot at title-chasing Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

Twice this season, the Fifers have snatched late victories against ICT.

In September, a James Gullan goal three minutes from time earned Rovers a 1-0 win in Billy Dodds’ final game in charge of Caley Thistle.

Raith repeated the feat in Inverness, with Gullan’s stoppage-time spot-kick winner following an 86th-minute equaliser from Lewis Vaughan.

United snatched late league points

In ICT’s most recent Championship match, a late Tony Watt goal earned Dundee United a 1-0 victory at the Caledonian Stadium.

Moments such as these are keeping Duncan Ferguson’s men near the foot of the division.

Gilmour said: “We’ve had many games this season where we’ve been on the wrong end of a result by losing late goals in really tight games that could have gone either way.

“Had they gone our way, the table would be different, but it’s not.

“We have got to change these marginal games in our favour.”

🔜 We're back in league action this weekend, as we face Raith Rovers at Stark's Park Tickets available online now Full Info👉 https://t.co/E02YAyNH73 pic.twitter.com/fm8H1vYqyD — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 22, 2024

Inverness ‘capable’ of victory in Fife

Back-to-back league losses against Airdrie and Queen’s Park have knocked Ian Murray’s Raith off top spot, replaced on goal difference by Dundee United, who also have a game to spare.

Gilmour reckons Caley Thistle have every reason to travel with confidence to Fife this weekend.

He said: “Raith have lost their last two (league) games, but form doesn’t mean anything to me.

“We have played them twice this season and they have both been close.

“We’re more than capable of getting a result against them, or against any team in the league.”

Play-off push remains ICT’s target

On Tuesday night, Ayr United replaced ICT into seventh spot thanks to their 2-0 win against basement side Arbroath.

Lifted by the appointment of former Celtic and Scotland skipper Scott Brown, the Honest Men are now two points clear of Caley Thistle.

Inverness sit one point ahead of Queen’s Park, who have played a game less, and are just three points ahead of Arbroath.

Despite their position, Gilmour is confident the Caley Jags can secure crucial wins over the coming weeks to burst clear of rivals and close in on fourth-placed Airdrie, who are six points ahead with a game in hand.

Gilmour said: “I still maintain that we have enough quality to get a play-off spot.

“I know it’s easier said than done, but if you can get two or three wins in a row then it’s there for any team to achieve it.

“If we can get a few wins then the whole outlook changes.

“We’d then be looking at that fourth spot for sure.”

Gilmour has an eye on more goals

On Saturday, Gilmour’s goal on the cusp of half-time put ICT on their way to a 4-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round win against Lowland League Broomhill.

Adam Brooks bagged a second half double and on-loan striker from Ross County Alex Samuel marked his debut with a goal – following a missed penalty.

In the closing months, Gilmour hopes to become more of a goal threat after scoring twice so far this season.

He added: “I was chuffed to score. It’s something I want to add to my game.

“Even if I’m not scoring, I want to have more shots and create more opportunities.

“It was certainly good to get another goal. Once you get one, you feel like you can score every week.”

💥 Charlie Gilmour breaking the deadlock! pic.twitter.com/BeXAe4ZxU5 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 22, 2024

Thoughts of Hibees put on ice…

And the reward for last year’s cup runners-up is a home clash with Premiership Hibernian on the weekend of February 10.

Gilmour is looking forward to the tie, but insists the league games against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park are the priority.

He added: “You want to play against the top teams in the country, so that will be a good tie for us.

“Hibs are a strong side and it will be a good test for us an individuals, and as a team.

“To be honest, I’m not thinking about that right now. We have loads of important games coming up before then. We just want to start climbing the table.”