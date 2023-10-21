Steven Ferguson explains process which led to postponement of Ross County’s game against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Steven Ferguson explains process which led to postponement of Ross County’s game against St Mirren

The match was called off at 8am on Saturday morning due to Storm Babet.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Steven Ferguson insists the decision to postpone Ross County’s match against St Mirren was made as early as it could have been.

The Premiership fixture at Victoria Park was called off at 8am on Saturday morning due to Storm Babet.

Severe weather warnings across the country put paid to much of the Scottish football card, including all games involving teams from the north and north-east.

Dingwall and the surrounding areas had been largely unaffected by Friday’s adverse weather, which gave rise to hope the game could go ahead.

With St Mirren having travelled to Inverness on Friday, both clubs, along with the SPFL and Police Scotland, agreed to monitor the overnight conditions.

Game was given every chance

A rapid worsening of the weather led to the early morning call-off, but County chief executive Ferguson insists the circumstances dictated the game had to be given every chance up until that point.

He said: “We couldn’t make the call on Friday because Dingwall was absolutely fine.

“The route to Dingwall, and Dingwall itself was just avoiding the weather warning zones.

“St Mirren had done it properly, they had travelled up and were in Inverness by teatime when the weather was still fine.

“Everybody, between Ross County, St Mirren, the SPFL and the police gave it every chance.

“The decision was that we would need to see what happened overnight.

“At all time the communication was very transparent – everybody was looking for the game to be on.

“We tried to be as fair to everybody as we could. We assessed it first thing in the morning and the decision was pretty unanimous that the safety of supporters and staff was the most important thing.

“It’s pretty wet around the car parks. Although the pitch is wet, that was probably the last thing we thought about.

“Although we all wanted it to go ahead, the weather just didn’t allow it to go ahead.”

Weather turned overnight on Friday

Although the Victoria Park surface was playable, Ferguson insists travelling conditions in surrounding areas was the main factor taken into consideration when postponing the fixture.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson.

Ferguson added: “The conditions, and the information we were getting, and the fact St Mirren were in Inverness, all leaned towards waiting until the day of the game to see how it was going to go.

“We were all thinking there was a real chance the game could still go ahead, or we would have called it on Friday.

“The weather in Dingwall all week, including yesterday, was absolutely fine. I don’t think the rain actually started until the early hours of this morning.

“It couldn’t have been called on Friday. We are frustrated, we had 300 people eating and we had 100 kids on a fun day.

“All that frustration comes, but what is important is the right decision is made. I think everybody can settle on this being the right decision.”

Concern over Tuesday’s trip to Dundee

It is the third successive weekend in which County are out of action, with their last match a 1-0 home defeat to Hearts on September 30.

The Staggies are due to face Dundee on Tuesday night, in a rearranged fixture at Dens Park.

With Dundee and Tayside having been among the areas most heavily affected by Storm Babet, Ferguson says the club are already monitoring the situation ahead of the fixture.

He added: “We have got concerns around Tuesday.

Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“It’s horrendous for people in the east coast. We have not seen any of it in the Highlands, certainly not in and around Inverness and Dingwall.

“Sometimes it’s hard to actually get a proper feel for what’s happening in other parts of the country.

“But when you watch the news, you see the horrendous scenes down that east coast and in other areas.

“We are heading to Dundee on Tuesday, which has been an area that has had the brunt of it.

“Hopefully everybody is well and safe down there.

“We will need to have those communications with Dundee, the SPFL and the police to see where we go.”

More from Ross County

Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin encouraged by long-term foundations in place at Ross County
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay aiming to profit from Ross County's busy upcoming schedule
Ethan Kevill in action for Ross County under-18s against Kilmarnock. Image: Jasperimage.
Halkirk youngster Ethan Kevill targets Ross County breakthrough to reward dedication of parents
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay insists Ross County players can take inspiration from Scotland success
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of…
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup
Alness teenager Jamie Williamson hoping to earn more Ross County opportunities following his role…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco reveals John Hughes influence on Ross County coaching path
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for more games at Scotland youth level
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Steven Ferguson details Ross County's challenges and opportunities in maximising vast catchment area

Conversation