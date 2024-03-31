Ross County determined to avoid relegation play-off peril repeat, says Victor Loturi

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi insists the Staggies are to determined to avoid a repeat of last season’s top-flight relegation play-off peril.

Don Cowie’s charges remain 11th in the Premiership following a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons opened the scoring after only five minutes through Bojan Miovski, before Simon Murray levelled the game with a header in the 26th minute. However, a Jamie McGrath strike 12 minutes from time secured all three points for the hosts.

With County having retained their place in the Premiership with a last-gasp play-off win against Partick Thistle last term, Loturi – who played in both legs against the Jags – says they are still intent on securing their survival in less dramatic fashion this season.

The Canada international said: “Last season we weren’t in a good position and we don’t really want to focus on that now – we just have to focus on this season.

“We know we have a good group of boys and we just have to keep going. We’re trying to get out of the position that we’re in just now, and hopefully by the end of the season we’re out of it.

“It was a different team from last season.

“Last year you could say things are better and this season you could say things are better – it is just a different team.”

Fine margins costing Ross County results, says Victor Loturi

Loturi was especially disappointed after the defeat at Aberdeen as the midfielder felt the Staggies had dominated in spells.

The defeat leaves County trailing 10th-placed St Johnstone by one point, with Cowie’s side travelling to Kilmarnock next week before hosting Rangers on April 6 in their final game before the league split.

Loturi added: “The two goals we conceded are so preventable, especially the last one.

“I just have to clear the ball, but it’s just a build up of three or four things that we need to prevent in the future.

“We’re disappointed.

“It is the fine margins. With where we are just now in the table, we can’t be making these mistakes which go on and hurt us in the end.

“It is disappointing with where we are in the season because we need to pick up points.

“We know what we can do. We know we have a good group of boys and we just need to move on to Kilmarnock and try to get points there.”