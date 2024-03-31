Ross County determined to avoid relegation play-off peril repeat, says Victor Loturi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County determined to avoid relegation play-off peril repeat, says Victor Loturi

The Canada international was speaking after the Staggies' 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi insists the Staggies are to determined to avoid a repeat of last season’s top-flight relegation play-off peril.

Don Cowie’s charges remain 11th in the Premiership following a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons opened the scoring after only five minutes through Bojan Miovski, before Simon Murray levelled the game with a header in the 26th minute. However, a Jamie McGrath strike 12 minutes from time secured all three points for the hosts.

With County having retained their place in the Premiership with a last-gasp play-off win against Partick Thistle last term, Loturi – who played in both legs against the Jags – says they are still intent on securing their survival in less dramatic fashion this season.

The Canada international said: “Last season we weren’t in a good position and we don’t really want to focus on that now – we just have to focus on this season.

“We know we have a good group of boys and we just have to keep going. We’re trying to get out of the position that we’re in just now, and hopefully by the end of the season we’re out of it.

“It was a different team from last season.

“Last year you could say things are better and this season you could say things are better – it is just a different team.”

Fine margins costing Ross County results, says Victor Loturi

Jamie McGrath nets the winner for Aberdeen against Ross County
Jamie McGrath nets the winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Loturi was especially disappointed after the defeat at Aberdeen as the midfielder felt the Staggies had dominated in spells.

The defeat leaves County trailing 10th-placed St Johnstone by one point, with Cowie’s side travelling to Kilmarnock next week before hosting Rangers on April 6 in their final game before the league split.

Loturi added: “The two goals we conceded are so preventable, especially the last one.

“I just have to clear the ball, but it’s just a build up of three or four things that we need to prevent in the future.

“We’re disappointed.

“It is the fine margins. With where we are just now in the table, we can’t be making these mistakes which go on and hurt us in the end.

“It is disappointing with where we are in the season because we need to pick up points.

“We know what we can do. We know we have a good group of boys and we just need to move on to Kilmarnock and try to get points there.”

Don Cowie believes Ross County showed ‘signs’ they are good enough to escape relegation threat in defeat to Aberdeen

Conversation