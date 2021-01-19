Covid-19: Farmers told to keep track and trace register of visitors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers and crofters must keep a register of everyone who visits their business as part of new Covid-19 rules.

Red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is urging all producers to familiarise themselves with the new rules, which are set out by the Scottish Government and regulated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The new rules require all farmers and crofters to keep a track and trace register, complete with full names and contact numbers for everyone who has been on the farm.

The rules state: “It is essential to keep a record of any visitors on site. This information could be used to trace anyone who’s had contact with Covid-19 and will help keep you safe.”

Producers must also carry out a Covid-19 risk assessment, to record any measures that have been put in place to reduce the risk of virus transmission, and increase the availability of sanitation and hygiene stations on their holding.

“There are steps that need to be taken to ensure that farmers are equipped to manage the risk associated with running a business during the pandemic and that those employed on farms are Covid-secure,” said QMS chief executive, Alan Clarke.

He said farmers must use their knowledge of disease transmission to help them keep their staff and livestock healthy and well cared-for every day.

“HSE is conducting inspections to a range of businesses, and members need to be aware that a risk assessment identifying the on-farm measures that have been put in place to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 must be completed,” added Mr Clarke.

“This is alongside a track and trace log of everyone who has come on to the farm and non-compliance could result in action being taken.”

As well as ensuring the new rules are followed, Mr Clarke urged all farmers to ensure they have a contingency plan in place to ensure their stock are fed and cared for in the event of the farmer or staff becoming unwell and needing to self-isolate.

QMS head of brands integrity, Kathryn Kerr, said: “Having a plan in place will help members prepare for the unexpected and ensure that animal health and welfare standards can be maintained.”

Advice on contingency plans is here, the wider Covid-19 rules for farmers and crofters are here, and a Covid-19 risk assessment template is available from HSE.