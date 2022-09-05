What do cricket, Battlestar Galactica and procurement have in common? It’s Thurso business owner Mike Muir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Mike Muir, managing director of Thurso-based M2 Procurement & Commercial Services.

How and why did you start in business?

I was born in Kirkwall but my family moved to Thurso when I was a boy so my father could take up a post at Dounreay, in Caithness.

When I left school I followed his lead, joining the UK Atomic Energy Authority at Dounreay, in 1982, as a clerical trainee. My brother still works there.

Over the next 36 years my time was split between being an internal auditor and a commercial manager, while working at Dounreay and five other nuclear sites in the UK.

In 2017 the Dounreay site’s operator introduced a voluntary redundancy programme for about 100 people and, after very careful consideration, I decided to submit an application. I was delighted when it was accepted.

I left Dounreay in June 2018 and set up my own company, M2 Procurement & Commercial Services, to provide business support to companies seeking to gain contracts with the public sector.

I had just turned 53 and the new venture into the world of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) was a challenge I was both excited and apprehensive about. I saw a gap in the market – the perfect chance for me.

How did you get to where you are today?

The business started slowly but quickly gained momentum, and it is now in its fifth year. Having survived the pandemic, during which time we have helped a client secure contracts worth more than £1 million in the civil nuclear decommissioning sector, the firm is now stronger and even better placed to provide vital business support services.

Our reputation has grown through personal recommendations and networking at supply chain events, and we now support clients in the civil nuclear decommissioning, energy, renewables and public sectors.

I also work with a network of associates providing complimentary services, allowing me to serve a much broader range of clients than I could alone.

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses gives me a wide range of advice, support and networking opportunities, all essential to a new-start micro-business like mine.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never assume anything. I learned this the hard way from my manager when starting out in my career. I had made a big mistake, costing us several days’ work, and when he asked why I started my reply with the words “I had assumed”. I can still hear his fist hitting the table as he gave me his advice.

What is your biggest mistake?

It was on the first tender I submitted for my business. Attention to detail is everything and I failed to read questions in the tender document properly. Had I taken more time I’m sure I would have won a framework agreement in my first month – lesson learned.

What is your greatest achievement?

Winning my first contract for a client seeking to break into the nuclear decommissioning sector.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Successive UK and Scottish governments have not had a properly balanced energy policy. Nuclear energy should provide the baseload for the UK, with support from wind, wave, solar and other renewable sources.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to expand into other sectors and am considering diversifying into another business. There are always new opportunities.

What do you do to relax?

I have a West Highland white terrier, Lachie, who makes sure I don’t spend too much time on my PC. I enjoy watching cricket and catching up with friends in the Comm Bar in Thurso, or in the many varied and great local restaurants we have in Caithness.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I have been watching some catch-up TV, including Survivors, Battlestar Galactica and Two Doors Down.

What do you waste your money on?

Watching cricket at grounds around the UK and overseas.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Say hello to the dog before grabbing a tea or coffee.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Currently, it’s a Ford Tourneo. I only drive cars I can get in and out of without being a contortionist.