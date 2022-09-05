What do cricket, Battlestar Galactica and procurement have in common? It’s Thurso business owner Mike Muir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

What do cricket, Battlestar Galactica and procurement have in common? It’s Thurso business owner Mike Muir

By Keith Findlay
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:03 am
Mike Muir.
Mike Muir.

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Mike Muir, managing director of Thurso-based M2 Procurement & Commercial Services.

How and why did you start in business?

I was born in Kirkwall but my family moved to Thurso when I was a boy so my father could take up a post at Dounreay, in Caithness.

When I left school I followed his lead, joining the UK Atomic Energy Authority at Dounreay, in 1982, as a clerical trainee. My brother still works there.

Over the next 36 years my time was split between being an internal auditor and a commercial manager, while working at Dounreay and five other nuclear sites in the UK.

Nuclear decommissioning clean-up work at the Dounreay facility.

In 2017 the Dounreay site’s operator introduced a voluntary redundancy programme for about 100 people and, after very careful consideration, I decided to submit an application. I was delighted when it was accepted.

I left Dounreay in June 2018 and set up my own company, M2 Procurement & Commercial Services, to provide business support to companies seeking to gain contracts with the public sector.

I had just turned 53 and the new venture into the world of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) was a challenge I was both excited and apprehensive about. I saw a gap in the market – the perfect chance for me.

How did you get to where you are today?

The business started slowly but quickly gained momentum, and it is now in its fifth year. Having survived the pandemic, during which time we have helped a client secure contracts worth more than £1 million in the civil nuclear decommissioning sector, the firm is now stronger and even better placed to provide vital business support services.

Our reputation has grown through personal recommendations and networking at supply chain events, and we now support clients in the civil nuclear decommissioning, energy, renewables and public sectors.

I also work with a network of associates providing complimentary services, allowing me to serve a much broader range of clients than I could alone.

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses gives me a wide range of advice, support and networking opportunities, all essential to a new-start micro-business like mine.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never assume anything. I learned this the hard way from my manager when starting out in my career. I had made a big mistake, costing us several days’ work, and when he asked why I started my reply with the words “I had assumed”. I can still hear his fist hitting the table as he gave me his advice.

What is your biggest mistake?

It was on the first tender I submitted for my business. Attention to detail is everything and I failed to read questions in the tender document properly. Had I taken more time I’m sure I would have won a framework agreement in my first month – lesson learned.

What is your greatest achievement?

Winning my first contract for a client seeking to break into the nuclear decommissioning sector.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Successive UK and Scottish governments have not had a properly balanced energy policy. Nuclear energy should provide the baseload for the UK, with support from wind, wave, solar and other renewable sources.

Ex-Dounreay worker Mike Muir says nuclear needs to be part of the UK’s future energy mix.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to expand into other sectors and am considering diversifying into another business. There are always new opportunities.

What do you do to relax?

I have a West Highland white terrier, Lachie, who makes sure I don’t spend too much time on my PC.  I enjoy watching cricket and catching up with friends in the Comm Bar in Thurso, or in the many varied and great local restaurants we have in Caithness.

Mr Muir loves watching cricket.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I have been watching some catch-up TV, including Survivors, Battlestar Galactica and Two Doors Down.

What do you waste your money on?

Watching cricket at grounds around the UK and overseas.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Say hello to the dog before grabbing a tea or coffee.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Currently, it’s a Ford Tourneo. I only drive cars I can get in and out of without being a contortionist.

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Drink entrepreneur Kenny Webster is now a pub landlord.
North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole
0
Post Thumbnail
Demands for 'urgent action' from new PM as costs soar through £1.5m for north-east…
0
l-r Cabin crew member Beverley Law, chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove and first officer Jordan Cameron celebrate the restart of Loganair's flights between Aberdeen and Oslo.
Key air link to Oslo restored from Aberdeen
Artist's impression of Trojan Energy's electric vehicle charging points
North-east EV charging firm energised by £9m SNIB investment
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Opportunity Cromarty Firth has the best green freeport bid in Scotland? Picture shows; Port of Cromarty Firth. Cromarty Firth. Supplied by Port of Cromarty Firth Date; 02/10/2017 WindFloat traverses the Cromarty Firth before berthing at Queen's Dock, Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, Highland, Scotland, UK, Saturday 14, November, 2020. Image by: Malcolm McCurrach | © Malcolm McCurrach 2020 | New Wave Images UK | All rights reserved. | pictures@nwimages.co.uk | www.nwimages.co.uk | 07743 719366
Opportunity Cromarty Firth has the best green freeport bid in Scotland 
0
Flight delays, diversions and cancellations have ruined holidays for many people this year.
North and north-east passengers face compensation cut for delayed or cancelled flights
1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Rasa hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars could be produced in Aberdeen Picture shows; Riversimple's Rasa hydrogen fuel cell-powered car. don't know. Supplied by Riversimple Date; Unknown
North East Scotland Green Freeport would deliver £8.5bn economic boost
1
North and north-east firms make up about one-third of the Scottish trade mission to Singapore.
North and north-east food and drink producers' Singapore quest
1
Loch Muick in the picture. Phot: VisitAberdeenshire
Tourism organisation seeks north-east 'champions' for board roles
0

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…