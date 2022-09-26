Kelly McAlpine’s luxury lodges in Aberdeenshire have five-star appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small firms key questions. Here we speak to Kelly McAlpine, owned of Dalriada Luxury Lodges, near Stonehaven.

How and why did you start in business?

For most of my adult life, I’ve worked in the oil and gas industry. In 2015-16, during an industry downturn, an opportunity arose for me to work with my family to create our own tourism business. Dalriada Luxury Lodges was born.

We knew oil and gas would come and go, and our hope was that tourism would always bring people to our area. We did some research and identified a clear gap in the market for five-star self-catering accommodation in the north-east.

Stonehaven is a beautiful seaside town and we wanted to share our love of the Aberdeenshire landscape with people from all over the world.

We built our amazing Dalriada Luxury Lodges and hoped they would come. They did and, thankfully, they keep coming back for more.

We have eight lodges, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Most are pet-friendly and nestled into the rolling hillside, with stunning views up and down our rugged north-east coastline.

How did you get to where you are today?

It was a real challenge to transition from a normal nine-to-five job, where I knew exactly what was required of me on a daily basis and had teams of people to assist with marketing, payroll, accounts, IT etc.

Being the managing director of my own business means I have to wear all of those hats most of the time. Having a clear vision for the business allows me to clearly define our goals and measure our successes.

Who helped you?

My whole family has helped me a great deal but we also sought the support of experts to get us to where we needed to be.

The Game Changer programme, sponsored by Opportunity North East and Scottish Enterprise, helped us to refine our business plan and test our thinking with other local tourism businesses.

Fantastic marketing resources from VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire provided inspiration for our marketing and social media content.

The technical experts at Business Gateway made sure our policies and procedures were up to date and compliant.

As a member of the Federation of Small Businesses, we know it is always there to support us, and we get to network and work with and learn from other successful local businesses.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

If you’re going to do something, differentiate yourself by being the absolute best and don’t be scared to fail.

What is your biggest mistake?

You often hear people saying this, but it’s taken me years to realise it for myself and put it into practice – every mistake is a huge learning opportunity.

What is your greatest achievement?

I feel so proud to have imagined, designed and built my own business. Now I get to run it every day and maintain the success we’ve already achieved.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

As a small business we’re very concerned about rapidly rising costs. I would like the government to reduce VAT for tourism businesses and remove short-term let licensing requirements. Also, I’m unhappy about the threat of a local tourist tax, which seems to be back on the agenda.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our long-term aim is for our enduring family business to be passed down to the next generation.

What do you do to relax?

I love spending time outdoors with my two labradors, Raven and Willow, exploring new places and going on adventures.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m in the habit of reading self-improvement books, and currently halfway through Brain Changer by David DiSalvo. It’s fascinating stuff.

What do you waste your money on?

Moving from Fife to Aberdeen, I’ve learned to value my cash as every penny counts.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I’ve always been an early riser, but I’m glad to get a break from the swallows tapping on my Velux windows now they’ve emigrated back to warmer places. When the house is quiet and the dogs are still sleeping, I make myself a cup of tea and write down all the important tasks that need to be done that day.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

For years I was an Audi driver, but recently I’ve purchased a fully electric Skoda Enyaq. It’s great to drive and, most importantly, has plenty of room in the boot for my dogs.