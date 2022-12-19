Small Business Focus: Meet quantity surveyor and snowboard instructor Michaela Gordon-Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Small Business Focus: Meet quantity surveyor and snowboard instructor Michaela Gordon-Wilson

By Keith Findlay
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 8:17 am
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Inverurie-based quantity surveyor Michaela Gordon-Wilson, of Gordon-Wilson Services.

She told us she feels very lucky to have a network of “brilliant and intelligent” friends.

How and why did you start in business?

As an experienced quantity surveyor (QS) I realised there was a gap in the market to work as an independent consultant.

The QS is the person who is expected to manage costs associated with construction projects, while safeguarding the position of their client in any cost-related discussions.

I wanted to support local small and medium-sized enterprises that couldn’t justify their own full-time QS.

How did you get to where you are today?

My career story starts when I was 14 and choosing my standard grades. I loved geography, math, and physics, and quantity surveying came up in job searches involving these interests.

I’ve worked in oil and gas, and in construction both as a client and in a trade role. It hasn’t been a direct path to having my own business, but it has been such a great experience.

I really enjoy helping clients to complete their tenders and quotes, while also making sure they have more protection commercially.

Who helped you?

My family have been great with career advice over the years. I’ve also had support from previous managers who have mentored me.

I’m very lucky to have a network of brilliant and intelligent friends.

I joined the Federation of Small Businesses and have access to its fantastic range of online legal documents.

Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Iska Birnie

I’m also a member of Business Networking International (BNI) and my BNI crew have helped me in so many ways.

Their energy and experience has really rubbed off on me, giving me the confidence to become a business owner. I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

What’s for you won’t go by you.

What is your biggest mistake?

I hate this kind of question. Nothing is a mistake if you learn and grow from it.

What is your greatest achievement?

Learning to become a good snowboard instructor. It has shaped so many amazing things throughout my life.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I live in a modern, energy-efficient house, so that really helps to ease the burden of rising bills.

The Scottish Government could support our local economy by reducing business rates. This would help to keep people in work, which is essential for growing the economy, and would benefit everyone in the long run.

On energy, the UK and Scottish governments should provide more support for businesses to better insulate their premises; helping to reduce costs and energy emissions.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m working towards my retrofit co-ordinator accreditation. It’s a hard course so I’d be really proud to have this under my belt. It’s going to be an essential role in helping our business community transition to zero carbon emissions.

What do you do to relax?

I take my dog for a walk through the forest, or sit down and paint.

Measuring up. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently reading my camera manual, I’m doing a beginner’s photography course with local, award-winning photographer Iska Birnie, so I’m trying to memorise all the handy stuff.

On TV I’m working my way through SAS Rogue Heroes. It’s an interesting watch and the soundtrack is cracking. I’m also enjoying cozy Christmas jazz on Spotify – it’s a nice way to unwind.

What do you waste your money on?

Outdoor pursuits but that’s not really a waste.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Clear out my phone and emails of any notifications. I like to start the day with a clean slate.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a Ford Fiesta. It’s a very handy little car. My dream car is a Land Rover Defender. I love going on adventures and the right car can help you along the way.

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
City of Aberdeen Distillery in Christmas spirits with hint at return of mince pie…
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Exclusive: CBRE joins diverse business mix at MSq in Aberdeen
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Aberdeen firm Sem's jungle success scoops $100,000 prize in Peru
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Shetland suffers dip in fish landings but expectations high for next year
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Inverness motor firm Dicksons unveils hat-trick of promotions
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Buckie's Roy Stevens is responsible for your Christmas smoked salmon - but don't ask…
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes
Andrew Bruce, HRI/Munro Architects.. Inverness.
Small business focus: Architect Andrew Bruce and his search for the holy grail
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Fast-growing Mac Recruit Group to open Aberdeen office early next year as it chases…

Most Read

1
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
"I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do" - Michaela Gordon-Wilson. Image: Michaela Gordon-Wilson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented