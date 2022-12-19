Small Business Focus: Meet quantity surveyor and snowboard instructor Michaela Gordon-Wilson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Inverurie-based quantity surveyor Michaela Gordon-Wilson, of Gordon-Wilson Services.

How and why did you start in business?

As an experienced quantity surveyor (QS) I realised there was a gap in the market to work as an independent consultant.

The QS is the person who is expected to manage costs associated with construction projects, while safeguarding the position of their client in any cost-related discussions.

I wanted to support local small and medium-sized enterprises that couldn’t justify their own full-time QS.

How did you get to where you are today?

My career story starts when I was 14 and choosing my standard grades. I loved geography, math, and physics, and quantity surveying came up in job searches involving these interests.

I’ve worked in oil and gas, and in construction both as a client and in a trade role. It hasn’t been a direct path to having my own business, but it has been such a great experience.

I really enjoy helping clients to complete their tenders and quotes, while also making sure they have more protection commercially.

Who helped you?

My family have been great with career advice over the years. I’ve also had support from previous managers who have mentored me.

I’m very lucky to have a network of brilliant and intelligent friends.

I joined the Federation of Small Businesses and have access to its fantastic range of online legal documents.

I’m also a member of Business Networking International (BNI) and my BNI crew have helped me in so many ways.

Their energy and experience has really rubbed off on me, giving me the confidence to become a business owner. I really enjoy networking and meeting people who are passionate about what they do.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

What’s for you won’t go by you.

What is your biggest mistake?

I hate this kind of question. Nothing is a mistake if you learn and grow from it.

What is your greatest achievement?

Learning to become a good snowboard instructor. It has shaped so many amazing things throughout my life.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I live in a modern, energy-efficient house, so that really helps to ease the burden of rising bills.

The Scottish Government could support our local economy by reducing business rates. This would help to keep people in work, which is essential for growing the economy, and would benefit everyone in the long run.

On energy, the UK and Scottish governments should provide more support for businesses to better insulate their premises; helping to reduce costs and energy emissions.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m working towards my retrofit co-ordinator accreditation. It’s a hard course so I’d be really proud to have this under my belt. It’s going to be an essential role in helping our business community transition to zero carbon emissions.

What do you do to relax?

I take my dog for a walk through the forest, or sit down and paint.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently reading my camera manual, I’m doing a beginner’s photography course with local, award-winning photographer Iska Birnie, so I’m trying to memorise all the handy stuff.

On TV I’m working my way through SAS Rogue Heroes. It’s an interesting watch and the soundtrack is cracking. I’m also enjoying cozy Christmas jazz on Spotify – it’s a nice way to unwind.

What do you waste your money on?

Outdoor pursuits but that’s not really a waste.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Clear out my phone and emails of any notifications. I like to start the day with a clean slate.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a Ford Fiesta. It’s a very handy little car. My dream car is a Land Rover Defender. I love going on adventures and the right car can help you along the way.