Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of magic at Hogwarts

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Stonehaven-based life coach and mindset expert Gillian Fowler.

She told us she’d like to see new government-backed grants and loans introduced to support firms struggling with the challenges of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve been a mentor for more than 12 years, initially supporting people with spinal conditions that impacted their ability to walk. Over time I realised I could help clients even further by also offering life and mindset coaching, so I gained further appropriate, accredited qualifications.

With the global Covid pandemic impacting so many people, I decided to move the coaching part away from the original company, BackStrong, to its own business entity.

And that is how Usana Mindset came into being. I offer a variety of coaching services, including one-to-one and group sessions.

Meanwhile, Walk & Talk in the Hills events offer coaching, wellbeing and nature.

How did you get to where you are today?

Perseverance, self-belief, and commitment. I’m passionate about helping others and enjoy seeing the difference I can make to people’s lives.

I’m no stranger to adversity and life can suddenly change dramatically, but I’m also aware of how we can manage that change – mentally, emotionally and physically. I’m committed to helping people move forward; changing mindsets that are a hindrance to ones which serve them in a healthy, productive way.

Who helped you?

I was fortunate to get incredible support from family and friends, as well as old and new business contacts. This has not been a solo journey.

I’ve also been helped along the way by the Federation of Small Businesses, Business Network International and other local organisations, all of which I highly recommend.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Growth can only happen when you step out of your comfort zone – go explore and push yourself. Your only limitation is your mindset.

What is your biggest mistake?

That’s a difficult question. We’ve all made mistakes throughout our lives, and I’ve certainly made many errors in judgement and action, all of which are most definitely learning experiences – some more than others.

What is your greatest achievement?

Overcoming adversity in both personal and professional situations. I am a strong believer that even in the darkest times we can find good – a learning point, light – and, ultimately, move forward.

It’s certainly not easy but this mindset helps you to seek solutions, move forward from even the most difficult of times and live life fully.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

I’m mindful of all spending; how I approach things that I need and things I want. I hope the government will introduce new grants and loans to support businesses, especially following the extreme challenges of Covid and the current cost-of-living crisis.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Personally, I have more high-altitude treks on my wish list that I’m determined to make a reality. Professionally, I will grow the business and my team, and also use my current academic research to bring positive change to lives.

What do you do to relax?

My favourite way to relax my mind is to head off for a long walk, ideally into the glens and hills. My body won’t be resting, but it will be relaxing from the stresses of everyday life. Nature is a healer in so many ways.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I enjoy reading a real mix of genres, mostly in the evenings and very early in the morning. A friend recently persuaded me to read the Harry Potter series as I had only watched and enjoyed the films. I must admit the books are even better. What a wonderful way to switch off from busy life – being thrown into the world of Hogwarts and magic.

What do you waste your money on?

Since the Covid pandemic, I’ve chosen to live my life at a different pace. I now only spend money on things that are important to me, which is normally outdoor gear and sports.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I’m usually awake between 4-5am. I read a few chapters of my book before getting up by 6am to do a workout, then it’s time to start the day. Sometimes, I get up early and head to the hills, either with clients, friends, family or by myself.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a BMW 1 Series Xdrive, which is a lovely wee car and is pretty good in the snow. However, I would prefer a bit more ground clearance for when I’m heading into the hills or skiing – I’ve had a few close calls of getting stuck.