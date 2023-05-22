Meet the Forres baker who once played snooker with Jimmy White

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Forres baker who once played snooker with Jimmy White

He tells us he's into supernatural TV shows and would love to drive a tank

Chris Gair launched his business in the middle of a pandemic. Image: DCT Media
Chris Gair launched his business in the middle of a pandemic. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Chris Gair, who runs bakery firm Bakes You Knead in Forres.

How and why did you start in business?

I started it during the pandemic when the hospitality industry was really starting to suffer. I had been given a traditional buttery recipe, so began making them in my spare time, always by hand. They became popular, so I expanded into sausage rolls, pies, cakes and tray bakes.

I was then asked for gluten-free products, which I’d never done before, so I had a wee panic. As it turns out, gluten-free baking is far easier than it used to be. I think factory-made gluten-free products are bland, but if you make them by hand you can flavour them really well.

Items from Bakes You Knead
Haggis and black pudding sausage roll. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

Great-tasting products are what people want. It can be difficult for those with intolerances to find great tasting food, so I make sure the gluten or dairy-free products I make are a treat for them.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve spent loads of time in kitchens and bars, across the country and in Canada.

I started working in hospitality at Thunderton House (pub) in Elgin and was there on and off for seven years. I then became assistant manager at Littlejohn’s restaurants in Elgin and in Aberdeen, before moving to England to cook in a Surrey pub.

In 2014 and then again in 2015 I went to Ontario, Canada, to work in an outside kitchen overlooking the Great Lake. At the end of the season it was apple-picking time, so we started to make cider – about 70,000 litres (more than 15,300 gallons) in a year.

Fruit and Granola pots. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

Back in Forres, I’ve spent two years working from home, testing the water for Bakes You Knead and sending my products all over the UK.

I’m delighted to now have my own cafe in the Horizon Scotland building at the enterprise ark in Forres. It was a struggle to find my feet in the first couple of months, but now I have a plan and everything in place for it to all work out.

Who helped you?

My family have been great, which means a lot and is very important to me. I’m also very grateful to my friend, Lewis MacLean of Maclean’s Highland Bakery. He ran the kitchen at Horizon Scotland but thought it would be better suited to my business. He recommended me to Kerry and Andrew, the building managers, and I wouldn’t be there now if it wasn’t for their help and support.

At the start I didn’t know much about running an enterprise, so joined the Federation of Small Businesses. It’s helped me with accounting, legal, and HR advice, and joining has certainly been worthwhile.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Don’t panic Mr Mainwaring (famous line from BBC television sitcom Dad’s Army). It’s the worst thing you can do when you’re very busy.

Mr Gair in his kitchen in Forres
Mr Gair launched his business at home and is now running it from a kitchen in the Horizon Building at the enterprise park in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

What is your biggest mistake?

I wish I’d done something like this when I was a bit younger, if only I had the confidence to give it a go.

What is your greatest achievement?

In business it’s setting up Bakes You Knead, having my own cafe and starting to employ people. Away from work, I’ve played snooker against Jimmy White in front of 743 people, and I’ve got a pass with distinction in wines and spirits.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

As my costs go up, I try and keep my prices in line with what people can afford, but it’s not easy. We’re still in the middle of an energy cost crisis and the government should be helping us to get out of it. Instead, they’ve cut back the support and we’re all still struggling.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to move into bigger premises, get more footfall and make Bakes You Knead a bigger success.

Butteries by Bakes You Knead. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

What do you do to relax?

I used to play a lot of snooker but now I get home from work, make a cup of tea and switch on the TV. Sometimes I write silly poems.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I enjoy the odd book about wine, astronomy, witch trials or Greek myths. I’m on season four of Grimm on Sky Max. I love the supernatural.

What do you waste your money on?

Sweeties, crisps, chocolate, gonks (gnome-like figurines) and stationery – I love pens and paper.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

The usual stuff – go for a shower, get dressed, have breakfast, watch the news and then get the bus to work.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I love to drive people mad. But really, I’d love to drive a tank.

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title]]