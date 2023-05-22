Meet the Forres baker who once played snooker with Jimmy White

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Chris Gair, who runs bakery firm Bakes You Knead in Forres.

How and why did you start in business?

I started it during the pandemic when the hospitality industry was really starting to suffer. I had been given a traditional buttery recipe, so began making them in my spare time, always by hand. They became popular, so I expanded into sausage rolls, pies, cakes and tray bakes.

I was then asked for gluten-free products, which I’d never done before, so I had a wee panic. As it turns out, gluten-free baking is far easier than it used to be. I think factory-made gluten-free products are bland, but if you make them by hand you can flavour them really well.

Great-tasting products are what people want. It can be difficult for those with intolerances to find great tasting food, so I make sure the gluten or dairy-free products I make are a treat for them.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve spent loads of time in kitchens and bars, across the country and in Canada.

I started working in hospitality at Thunderton House (pub) in Elgin and was there on and off for seven years. I then became assistant manager at Littlejohn’s restaurants in Elgin and in Aberdeen, before moving to England to cook in a Surrey pub.

In 2014 and then again in 2015 I went to Ontario, Canada, to work in an outside kitchen overlooking the Great Lake. At the end of the season it was apple-picking time, so we started to make cider – about 70,000 litres (more than 15,300 gallons) in a year.

Back in Forres, I’ve spent two years working from home, testing the water for Bakes You Knead and sending my products all over the UK.

I’m delighted to now have my own cafe in the Horizon Scotland building at the enterprise ark in Forres. It was a struggle to find my feet in the first couple of months, but now I have a plan and everything in place for it to all work out.

Who helped you?

My family have been great, which means a lot and is very important to me. I’m also very grateful to my friend, Lewis MacLean of Maclean’s Highland Bakery. He ran the kitchen at Horizon Scotland but thought it would be better suited to my business. He recommended me to Kerry and Andrew, the building managers, and I wouldn’t be there now if it wasn’t for their help and support.

At the start I didn’t know much about running an enterprise, so joined the Federation of Small Businesses. It’s helped me with accounting, legal, and HR advice, and joining has certainly been worthwhile.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Don’t panic Mr Mainwaring (famous line from BBC television sitcom Dad’s Army). It’s the worst thing you can do when you’re very busy.

What is your biggest mistake?

I wish I’d done something like this when I was a bit younger, if only I had the confidence to give it a go.

What is your greatest achievement?

In business it’s setting up Bakes You Knead, having my own cafe and starting to employ people. Away from work, I’ve played snooker against Jimmy White in front of 743 people, and I’ve got a pass with distinction in wines and spirits.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

As my costs go up, I try and keep my prices in line with what people can afford, but it’s not easy. We’re still in the middle of an energy cost crisis and the government should be helping us to get out of it. Instead, they’ve cut back the support and we’re all still struggling.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to move into bigger premises, get more footfall and make Bakes You Knead a bigger success.

What do you do to relax?

I used to play a lot of snooker but now I get home from work, make a cup of tea and switch on the TV. Sometimes I write silly poems.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I enjoy the odd book about wine, astronomy, witch trials or Greek myths. I’m on season four of Grimm on Sky Max. I love the supernatural.

What do you waste your money on?

Sweeties, crisps, chocolate, gonks (gnome-like figurines) and stationery – I love pens and paper.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

The usual stuff – go for a shower, get dressed, have breakfast, watch the news and then get the bus to work.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I love to drive people mad. But really, I’d love to drive a tank.