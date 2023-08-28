Life-saving transplant set Moray man on road to entrepreneurship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Life-saving transplant set Moray man on road to entrepreneurship

With help from his dad, he's now running Threaplands Garden Centre.

Ben Laing, right, with his co-director and father, Neil, at Threaplands Garden Centre, near Elgin.
Ben Laing, right, with his co-director and father, Neil, at Threaplands Garden Centre, near Elgin. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Ben Laing, owner of Threaplands Garden Centre at Lhanbryde, near Elgin.

How and why did you start in business?

I’d been working at the Land Rover garage in Elgin for about seven years until 2011.

After a sudden admission to hospital I was told my best chance of survival was a kidney transplant.

I’d been feeling tired but hadn’t given it much thought. My daughter was just a baby, and I was working two jobs over seven days because, let’s face it, babies are expensive.

I immediately started dialysis, spending five hours a day, three days a week hooked up to a machine in Aberdeen. In 2012 I received a transplant from my father, Neil, and my outlook on life changed.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started looking for a job with progression opportunities and, in 2014, this brought me to Threaplands Garden Centre as a landscaping supervisor. I didn’t know much about landscaping but could talk to customers, was organised and could learn everything else very quickly.

After working tirelessly for the good of the company, in 2017-2018 I became project manager for our fantastic new garden centre just off the A96 at Lhanbryde, near Elgin.

Through working locally I knew some great local businesses that could help with the build. The garden centre owners, Scott and Grant Higgins, were extremely appreciative of the effort I put in. They opened the door for my father and I to invest in Threaplands, and we bought the business outright this year.

Ben Laing and his father, Neil.
Ben Laing and his father, Neil. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Who helped you?

I have to mention my manager at Land Rover, Frank Ingram. His attitude to work, regardless of reward, has been very influential in my approach to my own working life.

Without the vision of my ex-business partners, Scott and Grant Higgins, what we’ve achieved in building the new garden centre would never have been possible. And without the investment and support of my father, giving both time and money, we would be in a very different position.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Always go above and beyond expectations, whether they are your employer’s or customers’ expectations.

What is your biggest mistake?

Some mistakes have been expensive, some embarrassing and some I regret. Although negative comments and reviews are less than 1% of our total feedback, I tend to focus on them instead of the 99% of amazingly positive ones. It’s because customer service is so important to me that any negatives really hurt.

Threaplands Garden Centre.
Threaplands Garden Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is your greatest achievement?

I’ve mentioned building the new garden centre. With very little experience, and the support of so many others, I pulled everything together to create what is, in my opinion, a beautiful building.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

It’s a challenge but we expect our electricity costs to halve from September. Suppliers are reducing prices and we continually review every single cost to the business. I call it a “cost diet”. This year’s “diet” has been particularly slimming.

VAT on hospitality is a real killer and a reduction would be a huge help. It’s great to have organisations like the Federation of Small Businesses providing help and advice, and fighting our corner.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’ve been working to increase our green credentials from day one of the new centre.

The very fabric of the building is built with energy saving in mind. We achieved a Green Tourism Award this year and are finalists in the Scottish Environment Business Awards. We plan to reach net zero ahead of the Scottish target and work every day to get closer to it.

What do you do to relax?

I’m not entirely sure if I ever relax, however, this year we took two weeks away with the caravan to Glenmore Campsite in Aviemore. I basically had no phone signal and disappeared off with the dog into the hills for around 10 miles each day. Now that was relaxing.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Yellowstone (streamed on Paramount Plus). I had never watched it until a couple of months ago, but have now binge-watched all five series. I’m really looking forward to the next one, to be released in December.

Threaplands Garden Centre.
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What do you waste your money on?

I have a 1991 Ford Fiesta XR2i in the garage which has consumed considerable cash.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Work. I usually deal with any emails, Facebook inquiries and anything else on my phone – sometimes before I fully open my eyes.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

We have a Jaguar F Pace and Jaguar XF. They’re both diesel but electric isn’t far off. I would rather have a Bentley Continental GT but I’d need to sell a lot of cups of tea.

More from our series

More from Local Business

Wardens Iain Farrell and Claire Fisher have been carrying out a visitor survey
Could voluntary parking fees help manage growing tourism pressure in Outer Hebrides?
ThinkPR's new managing director, Leigh-Ann Rogie.
Aberdeen firm ThinkPR appoints managing director
Another store closes in the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Holland and Barrett store in Bon Accord Centre to close
There was previously a presumption against roadside developments on the A9. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We dare not travel': Cancer sufferer scared to use A9 because there are too…
Granary in Elgin undergoing a major refurbishment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
What's happening at The Granary? Popular Elgin pub undergoing major refurbishment
Argyll and Bute Council posted a picture of a high street with a set of Union Jacks on its post encouraging people to shop local.
'We want more saltires': Argyll readers react to council telling people to shop local
The owners of the Eastgate Shopping Centre want the Academy Street plans halted
Academy Street: Eastgate Centre bosses call for cars on thoroughfare between 10am and 4.30pm…
RAM Tubulars' new office on Queen's Road, Aberdeen.
RAM Tubulars 'excited' by move into west end of Aberdeen
Ross-shire Engineering in Muir of Ord.
Private equity deal delivers £1.3 million payout for employees of north engineering firm RSE
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
'Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme…

Conversation