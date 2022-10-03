Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy

By Garrett Stell
October 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:47 am
Gaia's Energy Adventure: Orkney pupils learning about renewables
Fred Olsen, chairman of Norwegian company Bonheur ASA, donated the resources to all 17 Orkney Primary Schools.

A Norwegian investment company has donated resources to Orkney primary schools to make renewable energy more accessible to kids.

Gaia’s Energy Adventure!, a children’s book created by academics from Plymouth University, aims to introduce kids to the ins and outs of offshore renewables.

Fred Olsen, chairman of Bonheur ASA, donated copies of the book to each of Orkney’s 17 primary schools.

It’s an industry that seems complex from the outside, but wind farming is something familiar to all pupils on Orkney. Many might even have a windmill powering their home.

And the authors hope that the story will encourage girls and pupils from other underrepresented groups to get involved in STEM education.

Renewables ‘part of the fabric’ of Orkney

Mr Olsen also attended the recent opening for the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (Oric).

He hopes to see Orkney keep building on its relationship to renewables.

“With Orkney already leading the way in clean energy research, innovation and development, we are delighted to support budding talent and future industry leaders by making this donation.”

Gwenda Shearer, chair of Orkney’s education, leisure and housing committee, wants to see younger generations investing in the planet’s future.

“Renewable energy is part of the fabric of life here in Orkney. But we can all continue to learn as we go.

“As we play our role in the world’s fight against climate change, it’s important that we provide engaging educational opportunities for children on these issues. These beautiful books will certainly help with that.”

A product of Plymouth University’s Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy project, Gaia’s Energy Adventure! aims to tell a story kids can identify with.

Gaia's Energy Adventure book cover
Gaia’s Energy Adventure! teaches children about renewable offshore energy and its relationship to the environment. Supplied by Supergen ORE Hub

Professor Deborah Greaves, project director, hopes the recent donation sets young Orcadians on a path to STEM careers.

“I hope the book inspires the engineers of the future to learn about the engineering and environmental aspects of offshore renewable energy, and how these technologies can play a vital role in ensuring a clean and sustainable energy mix for the future.”

Tags

