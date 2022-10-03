Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Norwegian investment company has donated resources to Orkney primary schools to make renewable energy more accessible to kids.

Gaia’s Energy Adventure!, a children’s book created by academics from Plymouth University, aims to introduce kids to the ins and outs of offshore renewables.

Fred Olsen, chairman of Bonheur ASA, donated copies of the book to each of Orkney’s 17 primary schools.

It’s an industry that seems complex from the outside, but wind farming is something familiar to all pupils on Orkney. Many might even have a windmill powering their home.

And the authors hope that the story will encourage girls and pupils from other underrepresented groups to get involved in STEM education.

Renewables ‘part of the fabric’ of Orkney

Mr Olsen also attended the recent opening for the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (Oric).

He hopes to see Orkney keep building on its relationship to renewables.

“With Orkney already leading the way in clean energy research, innovation and development, we are delighted to support budding talent and future industry leaders by making this donation.”

Gwenda Shearer, chair of Orkney’s education, leisure and housing committee, wants to see younger generations investing in the planet’s future.

“Renewable energy is part of the fabric of life here in Orkney. But we can all continue to learn as we go.

“As we play our role in the world’s fight against climate change, it’s important that we provide engaging educational opportunities for children on these issues. These beautiful books will certainly help with that.”

A product of Plymouth University’s Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy project, Gaia’s Energy Adventure! aims to tell a story kids can identify with.

Professor Deborah Greaves, project director, hopes the recent donation sets young Orcadians on a path to STEM careers.

“I hope the book inspires the engineers of the future to learn about the engineering and environmental aspects of offshore renewable energy, and how these technologies can play a vital role in ensuring a clean and sustainable energy mix for the future.”

