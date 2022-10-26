University of the Highlands and Islands names new interim principal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) has appointed Vicki Nairn as Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor.

Ms Nairn, a Black Isle resident, originally joined UHI as vice-principal earlier this year.

She was previously vice-principal of operations at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen. While at RGU, she focused on corporate, financial, commercial and resource strategies.

At UHI, she replaces outgoing principal Todd Walker, who resigned in August after less than 18 months in the job.

Originally set to depart early next year, Mr Walker left the post in September, citing personal and family reasons.

UHI officials said Ms Nairn will begin her new role immediately. She is expected to hold the interim position for a year and a half.

Alongside her senior leadership roles, Ms Nairn has worked as an advisor to the Scottish Government on remote and rural issues.

She has also served on multiple national higher education and public sector boards.

Vicki is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, specialising in strategic partnerships.

Alastair MacColl, chairman of the UHI Court, said: “Vicki Nairn brings significant experience to this important interim role. She understands our partnership, and the communities we serve, very well, having lived and worked in the Highlands and Islands for nearly 20 years.

“We anticipate this role will have a tenure of 18 months, during which Vicki will lead the UHI senior executive team and our partnership, which is focused on implementing our ambitious plans for the future and continuing to deliver outstanding outcomes for our students, staff and the communities we serve.”

Ms Nairn lives in the Black Isle, with her husband, Paul, who works as a manager for NHS Highland.

