University of the Highlands and Islands names new interim principal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Higher Education

University of the Highlands and Islands names new interim principal

By Garrett Stell
October 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) has appointed Vicki Nairn as Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor.

Ms Nairn, a Black Isle resident, originally joined UHI as vice-principal earlier this year.

She was previously vice-principal of operations at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen. While at RGU, she focused on corporate, financial, commercial and resource strategies.

At UHI, she replaces outgoing principal Todd Walker, who resigned in August after less than 18 months in the job.

Originally set to depart early next year, Mr Walker left the post in September, citing personal and family reasons.

UHI officials said Ms Nairn will begin her new role immediately. She is expected to hold the interim position for a year and a half.

Well-rounded leader

Alongside her senior leadership roles, Ms Nairn has worked as an advisor to the Scottish Government on remote and rural issues.

She has also served on multiple national higher education and public sector boards.

UHI interim principal Vicki Nairn
Black Isle resident Vicki Nairn is the new interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI

Vicki is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, specialising in strategic partnerships.

Alastair MacColl, chairman of the UHI Court, said: “Vicki Nairn brings significant experience to this important interim role. She understands our partnership, and the communities we serve, very well, having lived and worked in the Highlands and Islands for nearly 20 years.

“We anticipate this role will have a tenure of 18 months, during which Vicki will lead the UHI senior executive team and our partnership, which is focused on implementing our ambitious plans for the future and continuing to deliver outstanding outcomes for our students, staff and the communities we serve.”

Ms Nairn lives in the Black Isle, with her husband, Paul, who works as a manager for NHS Highland.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Double celebration for UHI as graduates scoop prestigious prizes

UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges

Minister praises UHI for innovative contributions to rural healthcare

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Higher Education

Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Double celebration for UHI as graduates scoop prestigious prizes
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Japanese visitors cement partnership with RGU
UHI Moray class of 2022 graduates at he ceremony
UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
'We’ve lost a lot of people': Next generation of north-east chefs face uphill battle…
A photo of Aberdeen University campus. Aberdeen University psychology students are worried course changes will affect their careers.
Aberdeen students worried changes to course offerings will hurt careers
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Improvements to school clothing grant needed say Aberdeen university researchers
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Aberdeen University festival kicks off with artistic visions of history
Jamie Hepburn MSP visited UHI
Minister praises UHI for innovative contributions to rural healthcare
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Neil Cowie: Colleges offer an opportunity lifeline and a path out of poverty
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
New figures show majority of RGU graduates moving into jobs

Most Read

1
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Vicki Nairn moves from her position as vice-principal to take over as interim principal at UHI. Photo: UHI
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented