Elgin Musical Theatre bring ‘toe-tapping’ fun in honour of Footloose turning 40

In honour of the big anniversary of the classic ’80s film Footloose, Elgin Musical Theatre is bringing the song and dance to Elgin.

First released in 1984, Footloose – one of the defining films of the ’80s – has gone on to be one of the most beloved classic rebel stories.

It follows city boy Ren McCormack, famously played by Kevin Bacon, who moves to a conservative small town where dancing and rock music are banned.

Sparks soon fly after Ren meets the local preacher’s daughter Ariel Moore (Lori Singer).

The film and consequent musical deals with a variety of themes while showcasing a range of iconic dances and catchy songs.

Themes, that despite the production hitting 40 this year, the director for Elgin Musical Theatre’s (EMT) Footloose, Callum McLeod, said still hold true today.

And can even speak into current news events.

Post Office scandal and escapism

In this year’s production, Grant Dobson is playing the main man Ren McCormack and Charlie Welsh plays rebel child Ariel.

While it is certainly a fun show, Callum, 26, said it also covers a range of themes that are still important in events like the Post Office scandal.

He said: “I think we go through such an emotional roller coaster. There’ll be a lot of things for people to tap into.

“The reverend and his wife lost their son and we go through an emotional journey with him trying to cope with that and dealing with his grief.

“I think especially the standing up for what you believe in message is a really important thing. Especially with the likes of the Post Office scandal and stuff going on just now.

“It’s about challenging and standing up to authority and potentially, questioning your moral compass, what’s right and wrong and there’s no black or white answer.

“It’s been a really interesting thing to explore.

“You’ve got those real-life elements to it. But you’ve also got that escapism through the music and the upbeat dance.”

Cast aged between 18 and 83

EMT’s choice in production this year at Elgin Town Hall has certainly got its challenges.

Callum admitted the amount of dancing needed was one of them. The second was getting adults to revert to teenagers.

With the cast of 53 being aged between 18 and 83, Callum and musical director Angus Lawson thought Footloose would be a good choice to match the age range.

With many adults playing teenage characters, Callum said: “It’s allowed us to have a very retrospective view of the teenage experience.

“And we have had to try to bring that out in the performances, while still trying to look like teenagers and not like 28-year-olds who are covered in tattoos.”

To help with the dancing and age range, the Elgin Academy drama teacher said a few dancers from Zodiac Performing Arts are also taking part in the show under the direction of choreographer Zoe Hershaw.

Fun behind-the-scenes shown on stage

Despite the challenges, Callum said they were making sure to have a lot of fun along the way with the Lossiemouth resident being particularly entertained by each cast member’s ability to make up their character’s back story.

“We’re there for the social side, first and foremost, within the company,” he said.

“The show for me is a bit of a byproduct. As much work as it takes for the production team and for the cast if we can have fun while we’re doing it, that’s the main thing.

“And it’s just giving people that opportunity to express themselves in a creative way. We don’t really get that as too much as adults.”

For those looking to come along to see Footloose, Callum added: “Expect high energy, toe-tapping songs that you know from the film and some that you won’t know. It’s that old familiar element but with a slightly new spin on it.”

Footloose the Musical is being performed by Elgin Musical Theatre from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9 at Elgin Town Hall. To get tickets, visit Ticket Source.