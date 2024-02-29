Elgin Musical Theatre bring ‘toe-tapping’ fun in honour of Footloose turning 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Elgin Musical Theatre bring ‘toe-tapping’ fun in honour of Footloose turning 40

Footloose the Musical is being performed by Elgin Musical Theatre in Elgin Town Hall from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9.

Director of Elgin Musical Theatre production Footloose Callum McLeod
Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

In honour of the big anniversary of the classic ’80s film Footloose, Elgin Musical Theatre is bringing the song and dance to Elgin.

First released in 1984, Footloose – one of the defining films of the ’80s – has gone on to be one of the most beloved classic rebel stories.

It follows city boy Ren McCormack, famously played by Kevin Bacon, who moves to a conservative small town where dancing and rock music are banned.

Sparks soon fly after Ren meets the local preacher’s daughter Ariel Moore (Lori Singer).

Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon famously played Ren McCormack in the 1984 film. Image: Action Press/Shutterstock.

The film and consequent musical deals with a variety of themes while showcasing a range of iconic dances and catchy songs.

Themes, that despite the production hitting 40 this year, the director for Elgin Musical Theatre’s (EMT) Footloose, Callum McLeod, said still hold true today.

And can even speak into current news events.

Post Office scandal and escapism

In this year’s production, Grant Dobson is playing the main man Ren McCormack and Charlie Welsh plays rebel child Ariel.

While it is certainly a fun show, Callum, 26, said it also covers a range of themes that are still important in events like the Post Office scandal.

Callum McLeod the Director left and Chairman Ron Duncan
Director Callum McLeod (left) and chairman Ron Duncan. All images by Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

He said: “I think we go through such an emotional roller coaster. There’ll be a lot of things for people to tap into.

“The reverend and his wife lost their son and we go through an emotional journey with him trying to cope with that and dealing with his grief.

“I think especially the standing up for what you believe in message is a really important thing. Especially with the likes of the Post Office scandal and stuff going on just now.

“It’s about challenging and standing up to authority and potentially, questioning your moral compass, what’s right and wrong and there’s no black or white answer.

“It’s been a really interesting thing to explore.

“You’ve got those real-life elements to it. But you’ve also got that escapism through the music and the upbeat dance.”

Grant Dobson and cast of Footloose in rehearsals
Grant Dobson is Ren McCormack in EMT’s Footloose this year.

Cast aged between 18 and 83

EMT’s choice in production this year at Elgin Town Hall has certainly got its challenges.

Callum admitted the amount of dancing needed was one of them. The second was getting adults to revert to teenagers.

With the cast of 53 being aged between 18 and 83, Callum and musical director Angus Lawson thought Footloose would be a good choice to match the age range.

Elgin Musical Theatre rehearsals
Charlie Welsh as Ariel in EMT rehearsals.

With many adults playing teenage characters, Callum said: “It’s allowed us to have a very retrospective view of the teenage experience.

“And we have had to try to bring that out in the performances, while still trying to look like teenagers and not like 28-year-olds who are covered in tattoos.”

To help with the dancing and age range, the Elgin Academy drama teacher said a few dancers from Zodiac Performing Arts are also taking part in the show under the direction of choreographer Zoe Hershaw.

Fun behind-the-scenes shown on stage

Despite the challenges, Callum said they were making sure to have a lot of fun along the way with the Lossiemouth resident being particularly entertained by each cast member’s ability to make up their character’s back story.

“We’re there for the social side, first and foremost, within the company,” he said.

Elgin Musical Theatre rehearsals.
Director of EMT’s Footloose Callum McLeod said to expect the classic elements with a slightly new spin.

“The show for me is a bit of a byproduct. As much work as it takes for the production team and for the cast if we can have fun while we’re doing it, that’s the main thing.

“And it’s just giving people that opportunity to express themselves in a creative way. We don’t really get that as too much as adults.”

For those looking to come along to see Footloose, Callum added: “Expect high energy,  toe-tapping songs that you know from the film and some that you won’t know. It’s that old familiar element but with a slightly new spin on it.”

Footloose the Musical is being performed by Elgin Musical Theatre from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9 at Elgin Town Hall. To get tickets, visit Ticket Source.

Conversation