QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and music to the test

It’s once again been a busy few days in the north and north-east, with The Stamping Ground making its debut in Inverness and an exciting announcement that three festivals are heading for Aberdeen in September alone.

Wonderland, a new arts festival, is coming to Aberdeen, along with the return of music extravaganza True North – and both will feature performances in a spectacular pop-up venue, the Wonder Hoose.

Speaking of festivals, Booker Prize-winner Douglas Stuart – who penned Shuggie Bain – and other famous writers will appear at Aberdeen University’s youth-led WayWORD Festival.

In addition, two stunning Nuart Aberdeen murals made “the best of June” guide to street art around the world, and Aberdeen musician and retired teacher Eileen Pike recently appeared on a brand new show Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip.

So, inspired by this rich selection of goodies, we’ve pulled together an entertainment quiz.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your stage, screen and music knowledge – or is it a curtain down on your performance?

