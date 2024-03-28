New horse centre near Banchory gets go-ahead for overnight cabins

Competitors visiting a recently opened equestrian centre near Banchory will soon be able to stay there overnight near their beloved horses.

Bogenraith Equestrian had applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to add five flat-roofed cabins to the Durris site.

The units will allow people visiting the site to stay overnight on a short-term basis while they take part in competitions at the centre’s arena.

Owners of the fledgling business have invested a lot into creating the equestrian site and wanted to add accommodation following feedback from customers.

As there isn’t a lot of opportunity to stay nearby, the centre owners looked at providing this themselves.

They also hope that visitors staying over will visit the Fern Restaurant that would create further job opportunities and investment into the local economy.

Committee considered temporary permission

Council planners had recommended the “unique” application be approved.

However, they wanted to grant temporary permission for three years in order to give the business time to create a higher quality and permanent replacement.

The proposal recently went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

Councillor Alan Turner was happy to approve the cabins but asked for the timescale to be extended to five years instead.

This suggestion was backed by councillor Dawn Black who thought three years would be “pushing it a bit”.

She explained: “These pods will be put in, the business will see if this model is working, but then they need to raise more funds to be able to create the more permanent solution.

“Five years would give them more time to create that buffer of finance to put that into action.”

Three-year limit ‘sufficient’

However, councillor Wendy Agnew believed the three-year limit was enough.

She stated: “I would think that three years would be sufficient to decide if it is a viable project or not.”

Following a vote, the five year limit was backed by nine to three.

What does Bogenraith Equestrian offer visitors?

The recently opened equestrian centre aims to provide “world class” stable, training clinic and competition facilities to attract national and international competitors.

Its horse-riding arena opened at the end of 2023 and the events calendar is already rapidly filling up.

Stables on the site will offer livery year-round for horse owners, and offering services on a short-term basis to competitors.

The five accommodation cabins mark further investment into the business.