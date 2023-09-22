Cosy booths, jukebox tunes and three generations of owners: How the Northern Fish Restaurant in Elgin has thrived for 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Cosy booths, jukebox tunes and three generations of owners: How the Northern Fish Restaurant in Elgin has thrived for 100 years

The Elgin High Street takeaway and diner is one of the most treasured in the town.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Michael Miele with his hands on two booths in back of Northern Fish Restaurant.
Michael Miele has stoically maintained the vintage look inside the Northern Fish Restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For generations of fish and chip diners in Elgin, the back booths of the Northern Fish Restaurant are synonymous with salt and vinegar-fuelled good times.

Out-of-town visitors might criticise them for being uncomfortable and old-fashioned.

But for decades regular diners have begged owner Michael Miele to keep the 1960s seating exactly how it is, unique and almost untouched by the passage of time.

This month the Northern Fish Restaurant celebrated an incredible 100 years serving up dinners on Elgin High Street, almost all of which has been under the stewardship of one family.

Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
The counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant dates from the 1960s. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Current custodian Mr Miele, 69, began working behind the counter when he was at primary school, started full-time when he left school in 1970 and took over running it in 1995 when his father John retired.

From when you could buy an incredible 40 fish suppers for just £1, through the struggles of finding potatoes during war rationing, featuring in a Canadian fashion magazine and the uncertainties of Covid – the Northern has seen, and survived, it all.

Generations of memories at the Northern Fish Restaurant

When the Northern Fish Bar was opened by the Janetta family in 1923, Elgin High Street was a very different place.

It was the main road from Aberdeen to Inverness and a convenient pit stop for those making what was then a very arduous journey.

Michael Miele sitting in a booth in back of Northern Fish Restaurant.
The style of booths in the back of the Northern Fish Restaurant were common in the 1950s and 60s. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Almost all of the shops had people living above them too, and they were all eager for somewhere to get dinner from after a night out at the picture house a few doors down.

As the decades flew by the clientele changed to families looking for dinner after a busy day window shopping in the town centre.

Today the back booths are still synonymous with generations of Elgin residents for days and evenings of tasty treats and family time.

Mr Miele said: “Those tables could tell a few stories…

Michael Miele, pictured right, and his father John behind the counter in 1987. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s always been booths. That’s what they were all like back then. It’s memories for so many people.

“We’ve thought about modernising it, make it more up to date, but people always tell us to leave it alone. It’s history for so many people.

“It’s seen it all. I remember we had an old couple in their 80s get engaged. And there’s been more tiffs and rows than I can remember.”

Jukebox tunes

Polished and gleaming amongst the back booths at the Northern Fish Restaurant is probably the most-loved jukebox in Elgin.

Far from being a dusty antique, the record player has been kept in tip-top working order by Mr Miele who maintains it himself.

Michael Miele at the controls of the jukebox.
Michael Miele lovingly maintains the chip shop’s 1959 jukebox himself. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And the playlist of records is a trip through the past of the Northern Fish Restaurant – from Let it Be by The Beatles and Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits to Barbie Girl by Aqua and Coldplay’s Yellow.

The sign on the machine may say it needs a sixpence, but thanks to them resembling the size of today’s £1 coins you can still get five spins on the machine of your favourite songs.

Mr Miele said: “In the old days the youngsters used to come in just to play music on the jukebox, there was nowhere else to play music in those days.

“They would often go to the picture house and see whatever was on that day and then come here for some music.

“It’s getting more and more difficult to get music for it though. You don’t get 45s many places now.”

Miele family’s move to Elgin almost never happened

The first Miele, Mr Miele’s grandfather, also Michael, began working at the Northern Fish Restaurant in 1929 – but Elgin certainly wasn’t where he planned on going.

After serving during the First World War he was on his way to make his dreams come true in the US.

However, after arriving off a ship from the UK the immigration officials were surprised and confused to learn he could not speak English – so sent him back across the Atlantic.

Black and white photo of Elgin High Street looking towards Dr Gray's Hospital.
Elgin High Street looked very different when the Northern Fish Restaurant opened.

After arriving back in Hull, he had no prospects and no money until one of his superiors from the war spotted him and told him about a job going as manager of the Northern in Elgin – and offered to pay his train fare there.

The Janettas were so impressed with the job he did in Elgin they offered him a chance to buy one of their fish and chip shops off him – choosing the Forres branch, also called the Northern.

The family eventually returned to Elgin when son John bought the shop there in 1953.

Descendants of the older Michael Miele are now well-known across the north for selling Italian-style ice cream with shops in Inverness, Lossiemouth, Aviemore, Fort Augustus and more.

The future of the Northern Fish Restaurant

Despite its undoubted legacy on Elgin High Street, the future of the Northern Fish Bar is uncertain.

With his 70th birthday approaching before the end of the year, Mr Miele has put the business up for sale.

Michael Miele looking through the window of the Northern Fish Restaurant below an open sign.
Michael Miele has seen and survived countless changes on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Despite seeing countless changes in the town centre during his half-decade behind the fryer, he thinks the future is still bright for the Northern.

He said: “For me, it’s just the right time to call it a day.

“It’s been an incredible time, I wouldn’t change it. For a start, you always need good customers, and we’ve had fantastic customers.

“Even during Covid, they were queuing up outside in the wind and the rain. I felt so bad for them.

Michael Miele holding up a magazine showing a man eating chips smiling outside Northern Fish Restaurant.
The Northern Fish Resaturant’s classic look led to it being featured in Canadian fashion magazine Harry as part of a Scottish feature in 2000. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve always said ‘quality service and hygiene’, because you really do have to look after your customers.

“You have to take pride in what you do if you want someone to pay for it.

“And we’ve always used the freshest local fish too. I can’t tell you where it comes from though, we keep it a secret.”

Inside the Northern Fish Restaurant

A copy of an original Northern Fish Restaurant menu from 1929. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Menus are pinned to the wall in the booths. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Looking behind the counter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The back booths of the Northern Fish Restaurant in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 1950s jukebox still spinning tunes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Northern Fish Restaurant sign outside the front door. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Food and Drink

Sodexo catering offshore.
What is the food like on a North Sea oil platform?
Group of people with wine and santa hats laughing.
Book your Christmas celebration: 5 Aberdeenshire restaurants for a festive feast
Cammies Seafood Restaurant is hosting the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Visiting the Stonehaven open market this weekend? Here are 5 food and drink businesses…
P&J Food & Drink reporter, Karla Sinclair, with the Elgin Humble burger challenge in front of her
I took on Elgin's Humble Burger challenge: 30oz of burger patties, 1kg of chips…
The chicken Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hidden delights await at stylish rural venue in Turriff, The Kastille
Doug Smith of Drumsleed Meats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business
Fierce Beer celebrating at the Scottish Beer Awards in 2021.
North-east brewers dominate Scottish Beer Awards
Andy and Karla preparing to tuck into one of the baked goods from the Westhill drive-thru.
Was the opening of Greggs drive-thru in Westhill worth the wait?
Oodles van outside the new Oodles Aberdeen restaurant on Union Street.
Introducing Oodles Aberdeen: what to order at the first Scottish branch
The new Speedy Pepper takeaway in Elgin.
Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper open for business in Elgin

Conversation