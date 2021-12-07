Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Barra: Flood alert issued as high winds and snow set to batter north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
December 7, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 4:23 pm
storm barra
The yellow warning for severe weather will be in force until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Forecasters are warning of potential flooding at coastal areas across the north and north-east as Storm Barra hits the region.

High winds, heavy rain and snow will sweep through the north of Scotland today as the second named storm this winter takes a grip of most parts of the UK.

A yellow warning for another bout of harsh weather will be in force from 11am until 11.59pm today – just a week after the devastating destruction caused by Storm Arwen.

Although Storm Barra is expected to be milder than its predecessor, forecasters project it will still bring the threat of very strong south easterly winds and heavy rain.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has now issued an alert for surface flooding with spray and large waves expected to clash in exposed coastal locations.

A spell of heavy rain is also expected to affect low-lying land and roads on Tuesday evening through into Wednesday, while snow is expected further inland.

The alert covers the majority of Scotland’s coastline – including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, and Orkney.

The highest risk of flooding in Aberdeen is likely to be due to a high tide on Tuesday at around 3.15pm and again at 4am on Wednesday.

High tides will cause a threat to coastal areas in Caithness at around 1.45am on Wednesday, and at approximately 1.45am and 2.15pm in Orkney.

Another spate of disruption for the north and north-east

Storm Barra is set to bring yet another spate of travel disruption and power outages as the region still attempts to fully recover from last week’s adverse weather.

The storm is expected to reach as far east as Ballater in Aberdeenshire and as far north as Bogbain, Inverness, with gusts of up to 50mph inland and 65mph in coastal areas.

In addition to wind, showers and longer spells of rain, as well as hill snow in the north, will make for “unpleasant and difficult” travel conditions.

Rail and ferry services across the region are facing a series of cancellations and changes today as the country prepares for a spell of heavy snow and and gale force winds.

As another blow to thousands of people who were left without power for days last week, households have again been warned they may face power cuts during the storm, with mobile phone coverage also at risk of collapse.

People can check all the latest flood alerts on Sepa’s website HERE.

