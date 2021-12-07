Storm Barra: Flood alert issued as high winds and snow set to batter north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forecasters are warning of potential flooding at coastal areas across the north and north-east as Storm Barra hits the region.

High winds, heavy rain and snow will sweep through the north of Scotland today as the second named storm this winter takes a grip of most parts of the UK.

A yellow warning for another bout of harsh weather will be in force from 11am until 11.59pm today – just a week after the devastating destruction caused by Storm Arwen.

Although Storm Barra is expected to be milder than its predecessor, forecasters project it will still bring the threat of very strong south easterly winds and heavy rain.

A stormy afternoon to come Strong winds 💨

Heavy rain 🌧️

Snow in the north ❄️ Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/8WACD2qa8s — Met Office (@metoffice) December 7, 2021

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has now issued an alert for surface flooding with spray and large waves expected to clash in exposed coastal locations.

A spell of heavy rain is also expected to affect low-lying land and roads on Tuesday evening through into Wednesday, while snow is expected further inland.

The alert covers the majority of Scotland’s coastline – including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, and Orkney.

The highest risk of flooding in Aberdeen is likely to be due to a high tide on Tuesday at around 3.15pm and again at 4am on Wednesday.

High tides will cause a threat to coastal areas in Caithness at around 1.45am on Wednesday, and at approximately 1.45am and 2.15pm in Orkney.

Another spate of disruption for the north and north-east

Storm Barra is set to bring yet another spate of travel disruption and power outages as the region still attempts to fully recover from last week’s adverse weather.

The storm is expected to reach as far east as Ballater in Aberdeenshire and as far north as Bogbain, Inverness, with gusts of up to 50mph inland and 65mph in coastal areas.

In addition to wind, showers and longer spells of rain, as well as hill snow in the north, will make for “unpleasant and difficult” travel conditions.

Rail and ferry services across the region are facing a series of cancellations and changes today as the country prepares for a spell of heavy snow and and gale force winds.

As another blow to thousands of people who were left without power for days last week, households have again been warned they may face power cuts during the storm, with mobile phone coverage also at risk of collapse.

People can check all the latest flood alerts on Sepa’s website HERE.