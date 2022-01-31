‘Haunted manor’ to become Glendronach whisky tasting room and emotional plea for new Aberdeen children’s home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join us for our regular weekly look at some of the latest planning applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

Our final round-up of January brings an end to what can feel like the longest month of the year.

Among the schemes that will be taking shape later in 2022 are moves to transform an 18th century distillery building into a tasting room – which Glendronach owners claim also hosts spirits of the supernatural kind…

First though, plans have been put forward to transform an eyesore former pub into a pair of take-away restaurants.

New lease of life for bar that has lain empty for 15 years?

The Seaton Arms, on King Street in Aberdeen, closed in 2008 after more than 50 years of trading.

Plans to demolish it for a nursing home came and went, with the prominent building now lying derelict for more than a decade.

Praedium Group Ltd, which owns the adjoining property at 694 King Street, wants to split the building into two separate take-away restaurants.

It will carry out work on the frontage – such as creating bigger windows – if the plans are approved.

Ace news for Braemar tennis fans

Proposals to bring back tennis courts to a Royal Deeside community have been approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

Braemar Golf Club put forward the scheme, with the courts available to members and others in the village.

The move will represent a return to the past for the club, which first adopted tennis courts in 1925…

After “waning use”, they were paved over with a car park in the 1970s.

The owners will be hoping a new generation of tennis-mad aspiring Andy Murrays should mean the new courts are kept busy!

Old oil industry building could be demolished

A former offshore manufacturing plant could be knocked down amid “limited demand for industrial premises” in Aberdeen.

Owners Robert Duncan and Shiela Harrington want to flatten the vacated Optima building just off Wellington Road at Inchbroom.

If granted, they will then “continue to market the site for industrial use and replace the buildings for a new tenant”.

Outdoor seating here to stay

Two Aberdeen city centre cafes have lodged plans for their outdoor seating areas.

Cup, on Little Belmont Street, is keen to keep its alfresco offering for another year.

Established in the midst of the pandemic, management put five tables-for-two and three four-seater tables outside.

Meanwhile, Books and Beans is seeking to keep its outdoor area for another year as well.

The application states that the extension will “support the continued development of café culture in the area” and “mitigate the economic impact of Covid”.

Architect with designs on Broch presence

Plans to transform a Fraserburgh home into a new architects office have been given the seal of approval.

Baxter Design Company, which has a base in Mintlaw, will convert the 2 Charlotte Street address.

Fancy an AirBnB break along the coast?

The owner of a Portsoy AirBnB is looking to capitalise on the seaside town’s growing tourist potential with extra accommodation.

Barranco Richelieu, who runs Baley Farmhouse at Tillynaught, wants to turn a storage building into another holiday let just outside the cottage.

Slainte! Whisky tasting plans in Huntly

The Glendronach whisky distillery near Huntly is looking to enhance its visitor offering by turning a historic property on the site into a “tasting room”.

Glen House dates back to 1771, and was where many of the distillery’s managers used to live.

It was a residence until the 1970s, but has been used for corporate hospitality since then.

Poltergeist that likes a drink?

The council has now granted permission for owners BenRiach to alter the listed building.

However, the golden malt swirling around in visitors’ glasses may not be the only spirit on the scene – if the legend is to be believed…

The Glendronach website says that, according to rumour, the front room at Glen House is “haunted by a Spanish lady who travelled over to Scotland in a sherry cask”.

The malt manufacturer states: “Apparently she is quite partial to the odd tipple now and then.”

New children’s home approved

Finally, family-friendly Froghall in Aberdeen could be the perfect place for disadvantaged children who have been “badly let down” in life.

Plans to turn 51 Froghall Terrace into a children’s home for “two or three” youngsters came in for some scrutiny before being passed by Aberdeen City Council.

Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank Community Council raised concerns about the property being used for adult care in the future and suggested it was “inadequate” for the proposed revamp.

Responding, Aaron Lorimer of Carraig Homes Ltd explained there was “absolutely no intention” to later alter the building.

‘Homely environment’ needed

And Mr Lorimer added: “I note the community council statement that Froghall is a residential area with lots of children.

“This is exactly the environment best suited to the proposed use, bearing in mind the kids being catered for are children who been badly let down by parents or short time carers who desperately need a stable, friendly and homely environment.”

The children will be supervised around the clock by qualified staff.

You can see the plans for yourself here:

Seaton Arms pub plans here.

Braemar tennis courts here.

Optima building here.

Cup outdoor seating here and Books and Beans here.

Fraserburgh office here.

Portsoy AirBnB here.

Glendronach tasting room here.

Aberdeen children’s home here.