Revealed: Morrisons unveils plans for new Banff store at Canal Park

By Ben Hendry
February 10, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 4:49 pm
This image supplied by Morrisons reveals how the store in Banff would look.
Morrisons has revealed how a new supermarket in Banff would look, while pledging to create 120 jobs if the plans are approved.

The chain has been eyeing up Canal Park for some time, and councillors agreed to sell the common good land in August.

The plans split the community, with fierce debate taking place as some lamented the loss of the football pitch while others relished the prospect of a much-needed new supermarket.

There followed months of negotiations as Aberdeenshire Council looked to offload the park.

Chance to have your say on Banff Morrisons

Today, Morrisons has announced it will soon lodge a planning application for the site.

This new site plan reveals how Canal Park will be replaced with the huge shop and car park

But before that, there will be a leafleting campaign in Banff and residents are being encouraged to respond to an online consultation.

Morrisons says the new shop will offer its full range, with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

And blueprints reveal how Canal Park could be paved over to create a 166-space car park and petrol station.

Canal Park, between the Co-op and Princess Royal Park, could soon be wiped out. Wullie Marr / DCT Media

New supermarket ‘would benefit community’

James Smith, senior development manager at Morrisons, said: “This application gives a wonderful opportunity to deliver a brand new, purpose-built Morrisons store in Banff, with all the benefits that will bring to the community.

“Our investment will create valued local employment and improve shopping choice for
local residents.

“We want to hear your views so please visit the consultation website for more
information and to let us know what you think of the plans.”

How proposal tore town apart

A 10-week public consultation on Aberdeenshire Council’s plans to sell the park attracted scores of objections last summer.

About 62% of the 336 respondents raised concerns.

Opponents argue that losing Canal Park would eradicate a key part of the town’s heritage, which dates back to 1907, while leaving several football clubs homeless and facing collapse.

But those in favour say the new shop is needed to stimulate trade in the town centre, and to stop people venturing elsewhere to visit the supermarket.

People can have their say on the consultation website here.

