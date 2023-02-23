Claymore Homes gets green light to complete Peterhead’s Greenacres site as plan for 61 new houses approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claymore Homes gets green light to complete Peterhead’s Greenacres site as plan for 61 new houses approved

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 23, 2023, 3:21 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 3:35 pm
The new homes will complete the Greenacres development in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

North-east housing firm Claymore Homes has received the go-ahead to build the last houses of its Greenacres development in Peterhead.

The 61 homes, to be built on a site off Kinmundy Road, will mark the fifth and final phase of the Wester Clerkhill estate.

Councillors initially approved the Greenacres masterplan for 210 homes in 2016.

The Greenacres masterplan was originally approved back in 2016. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Construction of the other homes on the Peterhead development is at an “advanced” stage.

Claymore’s latest proposal added six extra homes to the previously granted masterplan.

What will the new Claymore Homes site look like?

The development will include a mix of detached and semi-detached homes ranging from three to five bedrooms in size.

New pathways will be formed on the site along with open spaces featuring play equipment for youngsters.

The red outline shows where the last 61 homes will be built. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Houses in the latest phase will resemble those already built across the estate.

Access to the new homes will be formed from the existing Wellington Drive and Friarshill Crescent.

Homes to ‘meet local housing requirements’

Council planners recommended the proposal be given the green light.

They said it would help Claymore Homes “deliver a better balance of detached, semi-detached and single storey houses of varying sizes to meet local housing requirements”.

Construction of other homes on the Peterhead development are at an “advanced” stage. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

They added: “The proposed houses are of a similar design to those approved elsewhere within the estate, therefore providing continuity and sense of place.”

Peterhead plan considered by councillors

The application went before the Buchan area committee on Tuesday.

Senior planner Alan Davidson told members the proposal was a continuation of work on the site and was simply “finishing off” the scheme.

He added: “It’s an extension of an existing development, it’s the opportunity to complete the development and get the developer on somewhere else.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the plan.

You can watch the committee discussion below:

