Claymore Homes gets green light to complete Peterhead’s Greenacres site as plan for 61 new houses approved

North-east housing firm Claymore Homes has received the go-ahead to build the last houses of its Greenacres development in Peterhead.

The 61 homes, to be built on a site off Kinmundy Road, will mark the fifth and final phase of the Wester Clerkhill estate.

Councillors initially approved the Greenacres masterplan for 210 homes in 2016.

Construction of the other homes on the Peterhead development is at an “advanced” stage.

Claymore’s latest proposal added six extra homes to the previously granted masterplan.

What will the new Claymore Homes site look like?

The development will include a mix of detached and semi-detached homes ranging from three to five bedrooms in size.

New pathways will be formed on the site along with open spaces featuring play equipment for youngsters.

Houses in the latest phase will resemble those already built across the estate.

Access to the new homes will be formed from the existing Wellington Drive and Friarshill Crescent.

Homes to ‘meet local housing requirements’

Council planners recommended the proposal be given the green light.

They said it would help Claymore Homes “deliver a better balance of detached, semi-detached and single storey houses of varying sizes to meet local housing requirements”.

They added: “The proposed houses are of a similar design to those approved elsewhere within the estate, therefore providing continuity and sense of place.”

Peterhead plan considered by councillors

The application went before the Buchan area committee on Tuesday.

Senior planner Alan Davidson told members the proposal was a continuation of work on the site and was simply “finishing off” the scheme.

He added: “It’s an extension of an existing development, it’s the opportunity to complete the development and get the developer on somewhere else.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the plan.

