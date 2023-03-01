Plans for new crematorium near Stonehaven held up as ‘car park could be too far away’ 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans for new crematorium near Stonehaven held up as ‘car park could be too far away’ 

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 1, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 2:38 pm
An artist impression of the new crematorium at the Elsick Estate. Image: WCP Architects
Plans for a new crematorium in Chapelton have been delayed to allow councillors to carry out a site visit due to concerns over parking.

Southesk Farms applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to build the new crematorium on the Elsick Estate near Newtonhill.

If approved, the new hall and crematorium would be located next to the walled garden of the historic Elsick House.

What would new Chapelton crematorium look like?

The new hall for ceremonies would be built on land previously used as a swimming pool.

It would have the capacity for 120 seats along with toilets, office space, a private family room and staff facilities.

An artist impression of the proposed crematorium hall. Image: WCP Architects

Elsick House is currently used as a venue for weddings, corporate events and private parties.

It can even be booked by guests as a self-catering holiday home.

Plans for the crematorium were first revealed in November.

Chapelton crematorium plan faced opposition from locals

However, the proposal attracted two objections from neighbouring residents.

They raised concerns about air pollution and the impact any potential emissions would have on the health of locals.

North Kincardine Rural Community Council also voiced opposition to the plan, saying it would have a “detrimental” impact on roads and local traffic.

The existing pool building on the Elsick Estate will be demolished to make way for the new crematorium. Image: WCP Architects

The group also said it needed more information about emissions from the proposed facility.

However, council planners backed the application.

They said the crematorium design was a “significant visual improvement” to the swimming pool building and “respects the setting and character” of Elsick House.

Councillor ‘absolutely puzzled’ about site location

The application went before the Kincardine and Mearns area committee yesterday.

Members were told that the location of the proposed crematorium was included in the masterplan for Chapelton of Elsick that was approved back in 2011.

The swimming pool building to be demolished on the Chapelton site. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The Elsick House site was earmarked specifically for community buildings, however, councillor Shirley Burnett wasn’t entirely sure about the location.

She said: “I’m pretty certain that if you asked 100 people to name a community facility, none of them would say crematorium.

The historic Elsick House is used as a venue for weddings and private parties. Image: WCP Architects

“I’m absolutely puzzled as to why you’d want to put this in a town centre, whereas the other ones we have in the shire are in a remote, peaceful location and not surrounded by housing.”

Why did councillors agree to site visit?

Ms Burnett then suggested the committee carry out a site visit before making a final decision.

She wanted more clarity on the distance of the proposed car park from the crematorium.

An artist impression of what the new crematorium would look like as seen from the Elsick Estate’s walled garden. Image: WCP Architects

“It’s all very well having a drop-off area but if you have an elderly couple, both of whom might want to walk from the car park, one can’t drop off the other,” she explained.

“I want to see how far they would have to walk to get to these facilities.”

The committee unanimously backed Councillor Burnett’s proposal.

Members will now see the Chapelton site for themselves before determining the application at a future meeting.

You can watch the committee discussion below:

