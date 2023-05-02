‘A lost opportunity’: Luxury Banff holiday lodge refused despite claims of huge tourism boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a luxury holiday lodge near Banff have been thrown out despite claims it could massively boost tourism.

Alan and Pauline Bruce submitted their plans for the exclusive getaway in March last year.

They wanted to build it on land next to Craig Alvah Lodge, which they also own.

The proposed new house was expected to have six bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, along with an open kitchen, dining and lounge area.

Meanwhile, a hot tub and fire pit would be formed in the garden for visitors to make the most of their stay.

New holiday lodge would meet “high demand”

Mr and Mrs Bruce wanted to build the new lodge in a bid to meet high demand in bookings at their existing property.

Craig Alvah Lodge also has six bedrooms and features an indoor swimming pool as well as table tennis and pool tables.

The couple also have permission to build 12 smaller holiday cottages nearby, however they have “no immediate intention” to construct them.

Council planners had recommended the lodge plan be refused as they were worried its use as holiday accommodation couldn’t be “assured”.

Lodge could bring 3,000 visitors to Banff

The application went before the Banff and Buchan area committee earlier today.

Jennifer Ross from John Wink Design told members that more than 4,300 visitors stayed at Craig Alvah Lodge last year.

She explained that the popularity of the lodge proved there was a demand for larger accommodation in the area.

Ms Ross also revealed the proposed house was expected to bring 3,000 new visitors to the Banff area.

She added: “It should be recognised that not everyone wishes to holiday in a town centre or stay in a glamping pod.

“The popularity of the existing lodge clearly identifies there is a demand for accommodation suitable for large families and group bookings.”

Refusal would result in ‘lost opportunity’ for area

Banff and District councillor Glen Reynolds believed the proposal should be approved and said it “ticks all the boxes”.

“I think this would be a lost opportunity if we don’t look at this in a very positive way,” he stated.

“Such projects are vital and necessary as we continue to move out of the pandemic and into recovery.”

But committee chairwoman, councillor Doreen Mair urged members to refuse the lodge.

She explained: “It would be difficult to guarantee that this will stay as a holiday home in the near to later future.”

Following a narrow vote, the application was refused by five to four.