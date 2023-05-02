‘A lost opportunity’: Luxury Banff holiday lodge refused despite claims of huge tourism boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A lost opportunity’: Luxury Banff holiday lodge refused despite claims of huge tourism boost

The owners of Craig Alvah Lodge wanted to expand their business with the additional property.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed holiday home next to Craig Alvah Lodge. Image: John Wink Design
An artist impression of the proposed holiday home next to Craig Alvah Lodge. Image: John Wink Design

Plans for a luxury holiday lodge near Banff have been thrown out despite claims it could massively boost tourism.

Alan and Pauline Bruce submitted their plans for the exclusive getaway in March last year.

They wanted to build it on land next to Craig Alvah Lodge, which they also own.

The proposed new house was expected to have six bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, along with an open kitchen, dining and lounge area.

The proposed fire pit would have allowed visitors to socialise outside during their stay
The proposed fire pit would have allowed visitors to socialise outside during their stay. Image: John Wink Design

Meanwhile, a hot tub and fire pit would be formed in the garden for visitors to make the most of their stay.

New holiday lodge would meet “high demand”

Mr and Mrs Bruce wanted to build the new lodge in a bid to meet high demand in bookings at their existing property.

Craig Alvah Lodge also has six bedrooms and features an indoor swimming pool as well as table tennis and pool tables.

The red outline shows where the holiday lodge would have been located
The red outline shows where the holiday lodge would have been located. Image: John Wink Design

The couple also have permission to build 12 smaller holiday cottages nearby, however they have “no immediate intention” to construct them.

Council planners had recommended the lodge plan be refused as they were worried its use as holiday accommodation couldn’t be “assured”.

Lodge could bring 3,000 visitors to Banff

The application went before the Banff and Buchan area committee earlier today.

Jennifer Ross from John Wink Design told members that more than 4,300 visitors stayed at Craig Alvah Lodge last year.

She explained that the popularity of the lodge proved there was a demand for larger accommodation in the area.

Floor plans of the proposed holiday lodge
Floor plans of the proposed holiday lodge. Image: John Wink Design

Ms Ross also revealed the proposed house was expected to bring 3,000 new visitors to the Banff area.

She added: “It should be recognised that not everyone wishes to holiday in a town centre or stay in a glamping pod.

“The popularity of the existing lodge clearly identifies there is a demand for accommodation suitable for large families and group bookings.”

Refusal would result in ‘lost opportunity’ for area

Banff and District councillor Glen Reynolds believed the proposal should be approved and said it “ticks all the boxes”.

“I think this would be a lost opportunity if we don’t look at this in a very positive way,” he stated.

“Such projects are vital and necessary as we continue to move out of the pandemic and into recovery.”

An artist impression of the proposed holiday lodge that was refused
An artist impression of the proposed holiday lodge that was refused. Image: John Wink Design

But committee chairwoman, councillor Doreen Mair urged members to refuse the lodge.

She explained: “It would be difficult to guarantee that this will stay as a holiday home in the near to later future.”

Following a narrow vote, the application was refused by five to four.

