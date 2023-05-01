Fancy living by the sea? Almost 50 new homes to be built at Gourdon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fancy living by the sea? Almost 50 new homes to be built at Gourdon

The plans will bring an extra dozen "affordable" properties to the Mearns village.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
This artist impression shows what one of the new homes at Gourdon could look like
This artist impression shows what one of the new homes at Gourdon could look like. Image: Fotheringham Homes

Gourdon could be in for a population boom with councilors paving the way for almost 50 new homes to be built.

The scheme could be good news for anyone who has ever dreamed of retiring to a property on the Mearns coast.

Local builder Fotheringham Homes wants to create 49 houses on a site just off Brae Road, which would offer spectacular views out to sea.

Developers are “keen” to progress with their housing proposal for the coastal village south of Stonehaven.

With only 850 locals, the 50 new homes will make a noticeable difference to the community.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee have now backed the initial plans, to be followed soon with more detailed proposals.

Where would the new housing development be located?

The Gourdon site in question lies between the business park and cemetery.

The approved Gourdon masterplan
The approved Gourdon masterplan. Image: Fotheringham Homes

One condition is it would have to leave enough space for a potential extension to the cemetery, along with an area for parking.

Meanwhile the design of potential homes should respect Gourdon’s “distinctive” character and coastal setting.

Gourdon community helped to shape new masterplan

Another open area would be created in the heart of the development, which would have enviable views of the North Sea.

It is also proposed that the site will have footpath connections to the existing play park and football pitches, as well as links to Inverbervie and nearby coastal paths.

Could the village’s famous Harbour Bar soon have more customers? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It comes after a recent Which survey named nearby Stonehaven as one of Scotland’s best seaside destinations.

However, the town is also believed to be home to some of the country’s most expensive seaside properties according to a recent study by the Bank of Scotland.

This artist impression shows what one of the new homes at Gourdon could look like
This artist impression shows what one of the new homes at Gourdon could look like. Image: Fotheringham Homes

Developers held two public consultations last year, and they also met with Gourdon Community Council and the local primary school.

Through these sessions, the masterplan was amended to include a landscape maze.

Meanwhile, a community education garden could also be formed that may be handed over to use by the school.

‘Significant demand’ for new homes in Gourdon

Daniel Harrington from agents THE Architecture and Planning told the committee that public feedback was “really positive” towards the development.

He also said that the masterplan was designed to deliver a range of properties to meet the “needs and demands” of purchasers in the local area.

It was revealed that the development will mostly feature bungalows that could look a bit like this
It was revealed that the development will mostly feature bungalows that could look a bit like this. Image: Fotheringham Homes

Mr Harrington also revealed that 12 of the new units would be affordable.

He added: “There is a significant demand for these properties.”

Developer aims to build much-needed bungalows in Gourdon

Meanwhile, Fotheringham Homes director Michael Fotheringham revealed the development would have a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with the majority being bungalows.

He explained that the decision to build so many of the highly sought-after single-storey homes was based on the firm’s development at Johnshaven.

Mr Fotheringham said: “We are finding that the bungalow market is huge and it frees up a lot of bigger homes from people downsizing.”

Michael Fotheringham said there was a “short supply” of bungalows. Image: Fotheringham Homes

He also told members that people are willing to move to the area from outside Aberdeenshire as bungalows are “in such short supply”.

“People are at a life stage where kids have moved away from home so it creates a different market for us,” Mr Fotheringham stated.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the Gourdon masterplan.

Fotheringham Homes’s planning application is now expected to come before members in the “very near future”.

You can watch the committee discussion here.

All the latest planning stories

