Fancy living by the sea? Almost 50 new homes to be built at Gourdon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gourdon could be in for a population boom with councilors paving the way for almost 50 new homes to be built.

The scheme could be good news for anyone who has ever dreamed of retiring to a property on the Mearns coast.

Local builder Fotheringham Homes wants to create 49 houses on a site just off Brae Road, which would offer spectacular views out to sea.

Developers are “keen” to progress with their housing proposal for the coastal village south of Stonehaven.

With only 850 locals, the 50 new homes will make a noticeable difference to the community.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee have now backed the initial plans, to be followed soon with more detailed proposals.

Where would the new housing development be located?

The Gourdon site in question lies between the business park and cemetery.

One condition is it would have to leave enough space for a potential extension to the cemetery, along with an area for parking.

Meanwhile the design of potential homes should respect Gourdon’s “distinctive” character and coastal setting.

Gourdon community helped to shape new masterplan

Another open area would be created in the heart of the development, which would have enviable views of the North Sea.

It is also proposed that the site will have footpath connections to the existing play park and football pitches, as well as links to Inverbervie and nearby coastal paths.

It comes after a recent Which survey named nearby Stonehaven as one of Scotland’s best seaside destinations.

However, the town is also believed to be home to some of the country’s most expensive seaside properties according to a recent study by the Bank of Scotland.

Developers held two public consultations last year, and they also met with Gourdon Community Council and the local primary school.

Through these sessions, the masterplan was amended to include a landscape maze.

Meanwhile, a community education garden could also be formed that may be handed over to use by the school.

‘Significant demand’ for new homes in Gourdon

Daniel Harrington from agents THE Architecture and Planning told the committee that public feedback was “really positive” towards the development.

He also said that the masterplan was designed to deliver a range of properties to meet the “needs and demands” of purchasers in the local area.

Mr Harrington also revealed that 12 of the new units would be affordable.

He added: “There is a significant demand for these properties.”

Developer aims to build much-needed bungalows in Gourdon

Meanwhile, Fotheringham Homes director Michael Fotheringham revealed the development would have a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with the majority being bungalows.

He explained that the decision to build so many of the highly sought-after single-storey homes was based on the firm’s development at Johnshaven.

Mr Fotheringham said: “We are finding that the bungalow market is huge and it frees up a lot of bigger homes from people downsizing.”

He also told members that people are willing to move to the area from outside Aberdeenshire as bungalows are “in such short supply”.

“People are at a life stage where kids have moved away from home so it creates a different market for us,” Mr Fotheringham stated.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the Gourdon masterplan.

Fotheringham Homes’s planning application is now expected to come before members in the “very near future”.

You can watch the committee discussion here.