Former Stoneywood School site to be transformed into bungalows for disabled to free up hospital beds

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eight supported living bungalows could be built on the site of the former Stoneywood School in a bid to free up much-needed hospital beds.

Aberdeen City Council has lodged plans for the development on Stoneywood Road amid claims there is a growing need for this type of accommodation.

Planning documents reveal the new homes would be designed for people who rely on wheelchairs.

Meanwhile, the houses would be adaptable to ensure they are suitable to meet residents’ needs.

An office would also be built alongside the bungalows to make sure on-site care can be provided.

But the former schoolmaster’s house and nursery buildings will not be affected by the development.

The site sits across the road from the recent Dandara housing development, while the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line lies to the west.

What would be built on the former school site?

Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects argued that there was a “small, yet growing number, of people” who need homes like this.

They added: “There is not sufficient capacity for this type of accommodation in the city and the available existing housing stock is unsuitable.”

The bungalows would provide a home to those who are either occupying hospital beds or are housed “inadequately”.

All of the properties will have two bedrooms and a small private garden area for residents to enjoy some fresh air.

What happened to the old Stoneywood School?

The former Stoneywood School was constructed in 1865 but closed its doors to pupils for the last time in June 2018.

Plans for a new school were approved by councillors back in 2015 and construction work started on site two years later.

Youngsters moved to the replacement modern fit-for-purpose facility on Greenburn Road in August 2018.

The new £13 million school was built on the five-acre grounds of the former Bankhead Academy.

Meanwhile, plans to demolish the former primary school building were announced in October 2020.

You can view the proposal here.