Macduff Aldi plans waylaid AGAIN after 11th hour objection from Morrisons

Macduff residents will have to wait even longer to discover the fate of the town’s new Aldi store after rivals Morrisons filed a last-minute objection.

The application for the long-awaited Duff Street store went before the Banff and Buchan area committee this morning.

While the application was expected to be approved, chief planner Paul Macari told members a late objection to the proposal was submitted on Thursday.

As the objection raises “complex” legal matters, he advised councillors to defer the plan until the next committee meeting.

He argued it would give planners the chance to “explore and evaluate” the points raised and determine if any new issues have been found.

That means it will be at least another three weeks before Aldi gets the go-ahead.

It comes as Morrisons plans to open up a new supermarket a short distance away in neighbouring Banff.

Councillors ‘begrudgingly’ agreed to three week delay

The decision didn’t sit well with councillors.

Councillor Ross Cassie said: “We follow process, there were timelines as to when people should object and this objection has come in at the 11th hour.

“If we are sticking to process, surely everybody else should stick to process as well.”

While councillor John Cox asked for a solution to be found for the benefit of residents.

He said: “The sooner we get this resolved one way or another the better because this is a shadow hanging over the communities.

“It’s having a huge, detrimental economic effect.”

Committee members “begrudgingly” agreed to defer the plan until they meet again on October 3.

Why did Morrisons object to Aldi plan?

Rival supermarket chain Morrisons has lodged plans to build a new retail store and four-pump petrol station at Canal Park in Banff.

They argue plans for a supermarket there have “long been established”.

Morrisons say their proposal would bring 120 jobs to the area, bring a boost to the town centre, and “act as a catalyst” for further development in Banff.

The objection states that the Aldi proposal is located “out of centre with no benefits for either town centre”.

It also says that Aldi has “failed to recognise the impact” of having both an Aldi and Morrisons store on the centres of Banff and Macduff.

Further delay for Macduff’s Aldi supermarket

The German chain was initially given permission to build the shop last August.

But while shoppers were getting their lists ready to go, rival supermarket firm Tesco took legal action against the decision.

As Aberdeenshire Council didn’t fight back, the approval was later quashed by the Court of Session.

However, Aldi went back to the drawing board and came back with an updated proposal to include its new store as part of a masterplan.

Bosses believed that having an agreed plan in place for the land would mean any future applications could not be contested again.

Councillors backed the masterplan in June, which also includes land for 22 homes and a future GP practice.

Aldi bosses revealed their intention to start building the new store next summer with an aim to open its doors by the end of 2024.