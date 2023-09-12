Macduff Aldi plans waylaid AGAIN after 11th hour objection from Morrisons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff Aldi plans waylaid AGAIN after 11th hour objection from Morrisons

A late objection to the supermarket proposal was submitted to Aberdeenshire Council days before it was expected to be approved.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impressions of the new Banff Morrisons and Macduff Aldi stores. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Artist impressions of the new Banff Morrisons and Macduff Aldi stores. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Macduff residents will have to wait even longer to discover the fate of the town’s new Aldi store after rivals Morrisons filed a last-minute objection.

The application for the long-awaited Duff Street store went before the Banff and Buchan area committee this morning.

While the application was expected to be approved, chief planner Paul Macari told members a late objection to the proposal was submitted on Thursday.

The locations of the proposed new Banff and Macduff stores. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

As the objection raises “complex” legal matters, he advised councillors to defer the plan until the next committee meeting.

He argued it would give planners the chance to “explore and evaluate” the points raised and determine if any new issues have been found.

That means it will be at least another three weeks before Aldi gets the go-ahead.

It comes as Morrisons plans to open up a new supermarket a short distance away in neighbouring Banff.

Councillors ‘begrudgingly’ agreed to three week delay

The decision didn’t sit well with councillors.

Councillor Ross Cassie said: “We follow process, there were timelines as to when people should object and this objection has come in at the 11th hour.

“If we are sticking to process, surely everybody else should stick to process as well.”

The new Aldi store was included in a masterplan for the area – which included 22 homes and a future GP practice. Image: Aldi

While councillor John Cox asked for a solution to be found for the benefit of residents.

He said: “The sooner we get this resolved one way or another the better because this is a shadow hanging over the communities.

“It’s having a huge, detrimental economic effect.”

Committee members “begrudgingly” agreed to defer the plan until they meet again on October 3.

Why did Morrisons object to Aldi plan?

Rival supermarket chain Morrisons has lodged plans to build a new retail store and four-pump petrol station at Canal Park in Banff.

They argue plans for a supermarket there have “long been established”.

The proposed Morrisons store would be located in Canal Park, Banff. Image: DC Thomson

Morrisons say their proposal would bring 120 jobs to the area, bring a boost to the town centre, and “act as a catalyst” for further development in Banff.

The objection states that the Aldi proposal is located “out of centre with no benefits for either town centre”.

It also says that Aldi has “failed to recognise the impact” of having both an Aldi and Morrisons store on the centres of Banff and Macduff.

Further delay for Macduff’s Aldi supermarket

The German chain was initially given permission to build the shop last August.

But while shoppers were getting their lists ready to go, rival supermarket firm Tesco took legal action against the decision.

As Aberdeenshire Council didn’t fight back, the approval was later quashed by the Court of Session.

The field on the outskirts of Macduff where Aldi is looking to set up shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, Aldi went back to the drawing board and came back with an updated proposal to include its new store as part of a masterplan.

Bosses believed that having an agreed plan in place for the land would mean any future applications could not be contested again.

Councillors backed the masterplan in June, which also includes land for 22 homes and a future GP practice.

Aldi bosses revealed their intention to start building the new store next summer with an aim to open its doors by the end of 2024.

‘They’re like supermarket mafia’: Tesco boycott threat as Macduff Aldi plans blown apart by rival’s legal challenge

Conversation