Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get Macduff Aldi plans back on track

By Ben Hendry
February 28, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:46 pm
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
Scores of locals packed into Macduff Primary School for a meeting about the recently scuppered Aldi plans. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

“This is our town, not Tesco’s…” was the defiant message sent as impassioned Macduff residents last night demanded a new Aldi as soon as possible.

Scores of people crammed into the gym at Macduff Primary School to grill councillors and officials on the legal debacle that scuppered plans for the discount store.

The Aldi scheme was approved by Aberdeenshire Council last summer after hundreds of locals voiced their support.

But Tesco mounted a legal challenge against the authority, and the decision was recently overturned at the Court of Session.

The verdict left the many who were looking forward to cheaper shopping trips furious, and the gathering was arranged to share views and information.

The community council members, elected Aberdeenshire councillors and the authority’s planning chief all sat at the top of the hall. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

At Monday night’s meeting:

  • People finally got answers on why the council didn’t fight the legal challenge
  • A carer described the desperate need for the new shop
  • And assurances were made that the process will be “foolproof” next time

Extra chairs needed as locals flood into Macduff Aldi meeting

More than 200 people arrived at the school for the 7pm community council meeting.

The local group made hasty arrangements to secure a bigger venue for this extraordinarily busy session.

Our meeting on Monday has CHANGED VENUE – please head to Macduff Primary School for 7pm

Posted by Banff & Macduff Community Council on Friday, 24 February 2023

As the start neared, the school janitor wheeled out a fresh stack of chairs for the dozens standing at the back.

Five minutes later, he had to bring out another pile as more and more residents filed in.

With some huddled beneath the basketball hoop, others pressed against the climbing frame and many squeezed onto benches intended for people far smaller, the talks got underway.

Extra seating being wheeled out. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘We are all struggling’

Campaigner Ray Stephen, whose petition has now amassed more than 2,300 backers, addressed the packed assembly.

Following confirmation that Aldi “remains committed” to Macduff, Ray urged council bosses to “make sure there’s no loophole” when the plans come to be decided again.

He implored: “Let’s make it happen!”

It was standing room only as people of all ages gathered in the show the strength of feeling in the community. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Louise Low, a local carer, stood up and asked the room: “Can we all agree, are we all struggling with the financial crisis at the moment?”

She was met with a loud “yes!”

Louise added: “Are we all struggling with our gas and electric?”

An even louder “yes” followed.

Rows of locals stretched to the back of the gym at Macduff Primary School. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Louise continued: “All we want for Banff and Macduff is to be able to survive.

“We are a small community, but with a big heart, and everyone should have that right.

“This is our town, not Tesco’s town, and we wanted that Aldi more than anything.

“We want cheaper, quality food – for elderly people, disabled people and people with children to feed.

“We are all struggling.”

Macduff Aldi plans have been left in tatters after Aberdeenshire Council opted not to fight Tesco's legal challenge
The much-anticipated supermarket was banjaxed in Scotland’s supreme civil court Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

So what went wrong?

Last week the council refused to go into detail on the legal wrangle, telling us only that it wouldn’t have been “financially viable” to contest Tesco lawyers.

The veil of silence sparked unrest in the area, with people demanding answers.

The head of Aberdeenshire Council’s planning department, Paul Macari, finally cleared the air at the public meeting.

Paul Macari ventured out into the crowd so that the many in attendance could hear him better. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He claimed that a drawn-out legal battle with the UK’s largest retailer could have left the plans on the back-burner for years.

It could also have been a drain on taxpayer cash, which might have proven a waste should the case fail.

And Mr Macari lifted the lid on the legal loophole that legal eagles from Tesco went after…

Council on red tape row that ‘tripped them up’ at Macduff Aldi meeting

The senior officer revealed that the legal dispute centred on Aberdeenshire Council’s local development plan.

Crucially, he said, the planning framework changed while the Aldi scheme was in the works – with the 2022 update to the guidelines only agreed in January.

As the revised paperwork was not endorsed when the Aldi decision was made, Tesco argued this was an area of conflict.

“There was a change in policy, that’s all,” the senior officer explained.

“It was in the process of changing when the decision was made and we didn’t take that into account.”

Aberdeenshire Council has agreed to adopt the Proposed Local Development Plan 2020 as modified.It will now be proposed…

Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday, 22 September 2022

With the risk of losing hanging heavy over the authority, it was agreed not to defend the action.

Mr Macari said starting the decision process again would be the “easiest way to move forward quickly and effectively”.

Do you agree that Macduff badly needs cheaper grocery choices? Let us know in our comments section below

Aldi plans ‘not dead’, Macduff meeting told

The planning chief stressed: “That doesn’t mean it’s dead.

“Now we need to make sure that any recommendation we make is foolproof. We will make the most robust decision we can.

“We are working hand in hand with Aldi. We just have to make sure we have dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s.”

In the aftermath of the legal decision, locals vowed to boycott the Banff Tesco. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Macari stressed that, although the plans were approved before, they would have to undergo renewed scrutiny before being passed for a second time.

It is expected to be a matter of months, however, until any second attempt is approved.

And that would mean the shop would be open far later than the 2023 date originally hoped for.

Tesco has insisted it challenged the plans in court only because the approval conflicted with the council’s policies.

The firm strongly denies it was commercially motivated.

All the latest planning stories

