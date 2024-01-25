Stewart Milne Homes dropped from masterplan feared to ‘alter character’ of Newburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stewart Milne Homes dropped from masterplan feared to ‘alter character’ of Newburgh

A new developer is being sought to take on Formartine project after the housebuilder collapsed into administration.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The site of the proposed housing development and an artist impression of what the homes could look like. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
The site of the proposed housing development and an artist impression of what the homes could look like. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

A masterplan for 160 new homes to the outskirts of Newburgh has been agreed – despite fears it would “alter the character” of the Aberdeenshire village.

Failed housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes had drawn up the plans alongside property consultants Ryden.

However, the search is now on for a new developer to take on the project after the firm collapsed into administration earlier this month.

The red outline shows the site of the Newburgh masterplan where up to 160 homes could be built. Image: Ryden

Flying the flag for the project themselves presently, Ryden described the masterplan as a chance to create an “attractive gateway” into Newburgh.

Stewart Milne Homes had suggested the homes could look like this, however that could all change as a new developer is needed. Image: Ryden

Houses would be built alongside the B9000 road, heading into the village from the A90 Blackdog to Ellon road from the west.

A mix of one to five-bedroom homes would be built next to the St Clair development on the outskirts, across the road from recently completed Stewart Milne homes at Sinclair Park.

They would be built in phases, 40 to 60 homes at a time.

Fears homes could ‘alter character’ of Newburgh

But not all Newburgh residents support the expansion of their village.

“Well attended” consultations were held last winter.

Concerns were raised about the large number of homes proposed, while others claimed the development would “alter the character of the village”.

Education bosses say Newburgh Mathers School would have space for new pupils from the housing development. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the “lack of amenities” in the village were raised, as were fears construction could disturb wildlife.

Worried parents also feared the nearby Newburgh Mathers School would struggle to cope with a potential increase in pupils.

However, schools chiefs are confident the primary would be able to accommodate them.

Councillors too raised their concerns before voting on the Newburgh masterplan.

But worries about potential flooding on the northern edge of the site were put to rest with the promise of risk assessments.

Community orchard and play area due to be added too

Paths and cycleways will link the masterplan site with the rest of Newburgh.

As for green space, a community orchard has been promised.

The masterplan also requires a play area, which Ellon and District councillor Isobel Davidson called to differ from “traditional swings and roundabouts”.

The final design concept for the Newburgh masterplan. Image: Ryden

There’s already a play area nearby.

But senior planner Ann Ramsay stressed it would be up to the new developer to decide on what to bring forward.

She said: “There could be lots of opportunities for a future developer to think outside the box and provide something that’s not already in the village.

“But there is an expectation that there will be something other than just grass and trees.”

Despite niggling doubts, the Formartine committee unanimously approved the masterplan for as many as 160 homes in Newburgh.

