Stewart Milne Homes dropped from masterplan feared to ‘alter character’ of Newburgh

A masterplan for 160 new homes to the outskirts of Newburgh has been agreed – despite fears it would “alter the character” of the Aberdeenshire village.

Failed housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes had drawn up the plans alongside property consultants Ryden.

However, the search is now on for a new developer to take on the project after the firm collapsed into administration earlier this month.

Flying the flag for the project themselves presently, Ryden described the masterplan as a chance to create an “attractive gateway” into Newburgh.

Houses would be built alongside the B9000 road, heading into the village from the A90 Blackdog to Ellon road from the west.

A mix of one to five-bedroom homes would be built next to the St Clair development on the outskirts, across the road from recently completed Stewart Milne homes at Sinclair Park.

They would be built in phases, 40 to 60 homes at a time.

Fears homes could ‘alter character’ of Newburgh

But not all Newburgh residents support the expansion of their village.

“Well attended” consultations were held last winter.

Concerns were raised about the large number of homes proposed, while others claimed the development would “alter the character of the village”.

Meanwhile, the “lack of amenities” in the village were raised, as were fears construction could disturb wildlife.

Worried parents also feared the nearby Newburgh Mathers School would struggle to cope with a potential increase in pupils.

However, schools chiefs are confident the primary would be able to accommodate them.

Councillors too raised their concerns before voting on the Newburgh masterplan.

But worries about potential flooding on the northern edge of the site were put to rest with the promise of risk assessments.

Community orchard and play area due to be added too

Paths and cycleways will link the masterplan site with the rest of Newburgh.

As for green space, a community orchard has been promised.

The masterplan also requires a play area, which Ellon and District councillor Isobel Davidson called to differ from “traditional swings and roundabouts”.

There’s already a play area nearby.

But senior planner Ann Ramsay stressed it would be up to the new developer to decide on what to bring forward.

She said: “There could be lots of opportunities for a future developer to think outside the box and provide something that’s not already in the village.

“But there is an expectation that there will be something other than just grass and trees.”

Despite niggling doubts, the Formartine committee unanimously approved the masterplan for as many as 160 homes in Newburgh.