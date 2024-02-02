Invergordon strongman Luke Stoltman welcomes first child just days after Britain’s Strongest Man competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invergordon strongman Luke Stoltman welcomes first child just days after Britain’s Strongest Man competition

The 'Highland Oak' shared a photo of his wife and new arrival.

By Bailey Moreton
Luke Stoltman and his wife Kushi have had a child, Koa Devaki Stoltman.
Luke Stoltman and his wife Kushi have had a child, Koa Devaki Stoltman. Image: Luke Stoltman/Facebook

Luke Stoltman and his wife have welcomed their first child.

The Invergordon native, known as ‘The Highland Oak’, shared the baby news just days after being crowned third place in Britain’s Strongest Man.

Koa Devaki Stoltman was born on February 1.

Luke Stoltman and his wife Kushi have had a child.

Luke, 39, and his brother Tom both competed in Britain’s Strongest Man in Sheffield on January 27.

Luke came third while Tom came first, making it the third time he has won the title.

Posting a photo with his wife Kushi, he wrote: “There are no words to describe how you have made our lives complete.”

Luke and Kushi met at the gym and married at Kincraig Castle Hotel in 2016.

Fans and competitors rushed to congratulate the family on social media.

Former Britain’s Strongest Man Terry Hollands wrote: “Congrats!”

Supporter Claire Weare wrote: “Congratulations! A mini Highland Oak!!! Well done both and sending wishes and love.”

The pair met in a Kincraig hotel in 2016.

Fan Ollie Gelderard joked: “I know you’ve said you won’t push him down the Strongman route if he doesn’t want to, but I have to say “Koa Stoltman: World’s Strongest Man” has a damn good ring to it.”

Michelle Braiden said: “So much joy in one image.

“You guys are going to be the most amazing parents and Koa is a truly blessed little boy being born into such a wonderful family

“Wishing you all a lifetime of health and happiness.”

Tom and Luke Stoltman: The World’s Strongest Brothers

Together, Luke and Tom are known as the World’s Strongest Brothers.

Tom – known as The Albatross – was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 2021 and 2022.

Highlands' strongest men Luke (left) and Tom (right) Stoltman are brothers, competitors and pizza creators.

Luke has won Scotland’s Strongest Man five times and was Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021.

Together they run The Stoltman Strength Centre gym in Invergordon, plus coach others via their training academy.

 

Conversation