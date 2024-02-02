Invergordon strongman Luke Stoltman welcomes first child just days after Britain’s Strongest Man competition

Luke Stoltman and his wife have welcomed their first child.

The Invergordon native, known as ‘The Highland Oak’, shared the baby news just days after being crowned third place in Britain’s Strongest Man.

Koa Devaki Stoltman was born on February 1.

Luke, 39, and his brother Tom both competed in Britain’s Strongest Man in Sheffield on January 27.

Luke came third while Tom came first, making it the third time he has won the title.

Posting a photo with his wife Kushi, he wrote: “There are no words to describe how you have made our lives complete.”

Luke and Kushi met at the gym and married at Kincraig Castle Hotel in 2016.

Fans and competitors rushed to congratulate the family on social media.

Former Britain’s Strongest Man Terry Hollands wrote: “Congrats!”

Supporter Claire Weare wrote: “Congratulations! A mini Highland Oak!!! Well done both and sending wishes and love.”

Fan Ollie Gelderard joked: “I know you’ve said you won’t push him down the Strongman route if he doesn’t want to, but I have to say “Koa Stoltman: World’s Strongest Man” has a damn good ring to it.”

Michelle Braiden said: “So much joy in one image.

“You guys are going to be the most amazing parents and Koa is a truly blessed little boy being born into such a wonderful family

“Wishing you all a lifetime of health and happiness.”

Tom and Luke Stoltman: The World’s Strongest Brothers

Together, Luke and Tom are known as the World’s Strongest Brothers.

Tom – known as The Albatross – was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 2021 and 2022.

Luke has won Scotland’s Strongest Man five times and was Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021.

Together they run The Stoltman Strength Centre gym in Invergordon, plus coach others via their training academy.