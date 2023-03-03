End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at Elgin petrol station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New life will be breathed into the former home of a jet on a display in Elgin.

From the 1990s until 2021, the fighter jet at the station on Lossiemouth Road was a landmark for Moray drivers.

It has been photographed by countless visitors.

Back in September 2021, the jet was sold for £28,000 to businessman David Hamilton. He has put it on display at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar, Fife.

Original owner, Iain Aitkenhead, had listed the unique item on Gumtree, after selling off the land the jet was parked on.

The plot has been empty since the aircraft left to make the 140-mile journey to its new home.

In January, we revealed the plans submitted by Bishopmill Motors’ James Aitkenhead to use the site for his car sales business.

They sparked mixed reactions.

Reaction to plans for the former jet site

Some locals raised safety concerns. While others said it will always known as the spot where the iconic jet sat for years.

Denise Halpin added: “I live behind and pass the garage multiple times a day and use it once a day usually.

“It is always heaving, the junctions: exits and entrances are already awkward, there is often not enough space for parking often and people are coming from all directions. “Adding another element to that seems dangerous first and foremost.”

Julie Issac recalled memories of her father being a chief technician at RAF Lossiemouth.

Meanwhile, Katy Holmes said: “The garage will always be the Buccaneer to most of us here. So sad that it’s been moved.”

David Hodgson joked it was the end of the parking spot he used when buying butteries.

Now the change of use application has been approved.

Despite concerns, no objections were lodged.

History of aircraft

Buccaneer jets were once commonplace in the sky over Elgin while flying from nearby Lossiemouth.

The aircraft flew from the north-east base when it was run by the Navy in the 1960s and 70s before returning under the command of the air force in the 1980s.

All three of the squadrons were dispatched to the Middle East in 1991 to serve in the Gulf War. This aircraft was part of the action.

It was towed the four miles to the petrol station from RAF Lossiemouth in 1996 after the Buccaneers were replaced by Tornados.

Now it is in Fife.

David Hamilton bought the aircraft with his business partner Gavin Findlay.

He said at the time: “I’m happy I managed to convince Gavin to help pay for the jet and come along with my craziness.”

