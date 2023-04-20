Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan falls through

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie business Bijou by the Sea is now due to be marketed across the UK and Europe after a potential deal for a tenant fell through.

The popular Moray coast restaurant closed more than a year ago amidst hopes of a redevelopment to expand the premises.

Owner David Robertson then pulled the plug on those plans earlier this year after building costs “skyrocketed”.

However, he says it remains a possibility Bijou by the Sea, which was open for nine years, could reopen again this summer – and has appealed for help to make it happen.

What next for Bijou by the Sea?

Businessman Mr Robertson, who also owns Buckie newsagent JP Pozzi and Elgin gift and coffee shop Bijou, hopes to lease out the building on the eastern outskirts of Buckie.

He says a deal for a “talented chef” to relocate to Moray from the Central Belt to reopen the restaurant has recently fallen through.

However, he has stressed he still believes in the Bijou by the Sea expansion project with the building soon to be marketed across the UK and Europe for lease, with a sale considered “under the correct circumstances”.

In a Facebook post, Mr Robertson said: “We still believe deeply in the project and all drawings, permissions can be included with the building should someone want to build what we had planned.

“We are also still open to working on a profit-share basis with any local chefs who have a proven track record of delivering fresh locally, sourced food.

“The building lends itself as a class leading tourist destination for this area and are open to any conversations around this.

“Again, everyone asks us if it is not an option to re-open this building.

“We are now looking at the possibility of this over the summer months so if you would be interested in helping with this or working with us down there then please get in touch. This can include food trucks.”