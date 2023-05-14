Elgin home for gym giants, storage cabin at King Charles’ former school and temporary sheds for outdoor nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin home for gym giants, storage cabin at King Charles’ former school and temporary sheds for outdoor nursery

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Gym giants will move into this unit. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Proposals to install a storage container at King Charles’s former school will go ahead.

An outdoor nursery will get temporary sheds to shelter youngsters, while their expansion project is delayed.

Let’s start with plans for gym giants to breathe new life into a vacant unit at Elgin Retail Park.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Elgin move for gym giants

Unit 8 at Elgin Retail Park, Edgar Road. Image: Google Maps

PureGym wants to move into an empty unit at Elgin Retail Park.

A change of use application has been lodged for unit 8 at the retail park on Edgar Road.

Last month we revealed the health company, which runs more than 330 facilities across the UK hopes to open the new gym in early 2024.

Why choose the Elgin Retail Park?

The gym will help fill the need for a 24-hour gym in the town. Anytime Fitness gym closed in 2021 in the retail park.

Anytime Fitness closed in 2021. Image: David Walker/ DC Thomson.

A PureGym spokeswoman said: “When opening a new PureGym club, we look for sites that are conveniently located for members, user friendly and spacious enough for plenty of high quality equipment and space to work out.

“In our experience, large ground floor units are very well suited to fulfilling our requirements, which is why we chose to occupy unit 8 at Elgin Retail Park.”

APPROVED: Temporary sheds for outdoor nursery

Stramash Elgin will have temporary timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.

The plan has been approved to put them on agricultural land near Spynie Village Hall.

These sheds will help the operation of the nursery until they can afford to build new premises.

Drawing of a nursery building which will be constructed on agricultural land near Spynie Village Hall in Elgin in the long term.

What’s the delay?

Last March, planning chiefs approved the construction of a new nursery facility for Scotland’s largest provider of outdoor nurseries.

The project has become subject to major delays due to issues of affordability.

It comes as a result of the rising cost of materials and decreasing availability of contractors to deliver the build.

Stramash youngsters having fun.

Meanwhile, the company has successfully applied to Moray Council to allow the use of a compost toilet in a non-domestic setting.

Once the permanent facility is ready, the sheds can be dismantled and reused.

They will be reused elsewhere on the Spynie site, at another Stramash site or can be sold.

APPROVED: Cabin for former school with links to current king

<br />Gordonstoun School. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A storage cabin will be built at a private school with strong links to the royal family.

The container near the tennis courts at Gordonstoun School will be used to store equipment.

This school is named after the 150-acre estate owned by Sir Robert Gordon in the 17th century; the school now uses this estate as its campus.

It is located in Duffus to the north-west of Elgin.

CM Design represented the school in the application.

Royal and celebrity connections

King Charles.

Generations of British royalty were educated at Gordonstoun, including Prince Philip and his son King Charles.

For years, there has been speculation about King Charles’s experience at the Moray school. He famously referred to it as “Colditz in kilts”.

Rock musician David Bowie sent his son Duncan Jones to Gordonstoun, and Jason Connery, son of actor Sir Sean Connery, also attended.

King Charles at Gordonstoun.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

