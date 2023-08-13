Major changes to Cullen care home, caravan could become office for horse sanctuary and new life for former Lossie bar site

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

SUBMITTED: Care home changes

Wakefield Nursing Home wants to upgrade their facility.

The house at 13 Seafield Place in Cullen currently offers care for up to 30 residents in single en-suite bedrooms.

Planform Architects is representing Parklands Developments Limited in the application.

Why are the changes needed at Wakefield House?

In May, the Care Inspectorate (CI) issued the Wakefield House care home operator with an improvement plan.

This highlighted areas where the building does not comply with current best practice guidelines.

This includes only one operational lift, insufficient laundry facilities, lack of staff changing facilities and much more.

What are the changes?

The changes include:

The current bay window in the lounge will be replaced by a sun-room extension, creating more communal space.

The entrance lobby will be replaced with a new extension that will serve as an entrance lobby and office space.

The existing single-storey side extension will be replaced with a longer one, accommodating dedicated staff changing facilities.

A new lift will enhance accessibility to the front bedrooms.

Additional improvements include upgraded laundry facilities, extra WCs, a new hairdresser’s space and an added assisted bathroom.

SUBMITTED: New signs for cash machine

NatWest Group intends to update the signs at the ATM located outside the WH Smith store at St Giles shopping centre.

The old signs for the Royal Bank Of Scotland cash machine at Units 18 – 21 on the Elgin High Street will replaced with the new ones.

No external works are proposed at the category C listed building.

Lewis and Hickey Limited, who are representing the bank giants, state that their proposals do not harm the character and appearance of the building located within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

SUBMITTED: Change of use for caravan

A Moray horse sanctuary wants to use a caravan as an office for staff.

Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses near Keith has put forward the plans.

The static caravan at the Stables, Mulben currently has a residential use.

If the requested change of use is approved, the space will be used for staff meetings, changing clothes, drying clothes when needed, providing first aid, and giving staff a place to take meal breaks.

The caravan will be in use every day from 8am to 5pm.

There will be little physical change to the space with residential furniture already removed and an office desk and chair have been installed.

APPROVED: New life given to former Lossie bar site

A former Lossiemouth bar will be demolished to make way for new accommodation and retail units to boost the tourism economy.

Developers Domus Leaseholders has been granted permission to tear down the Harbour Bar and replace it with two retail units and eight serviced apartments.

