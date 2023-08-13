Major changes to Cullen care home, caravan could become office for horse sanctuary and new life for former Lossie bar site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Major changes to Cullen care home, caravan could become office for horse sanctuary and new life for former Lossie bar site

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Wakefield Nursing Home.
Wakefield Nursing Home.

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications to Moray Council.

Officials have granted approval for the demolition of a former bar in Lossiemouth, making way for flats and shops.

A horse sanctuary and charity intends to use a caravan as a staff office.

Meanwhile, there is a proposal for new signage at the bank machine outside a store in the St Giles shopping centre in Elgin.

First, let’s delve into the plans for significant alterations to a Cullen care home.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Care home changes

Wakefield Nursing Home wants to upgrade their facility.

The house at 13 Seafield Place in Cullen currently offers care for up to 30 residents in single en-suite bedrooms.

Planform Architects is representing Parklands Developments Limited in the application.

Wakefield House

Why are the changes needed at Wakefield House?

In May, the Care Inspectorate (CI) issued the Wakefield House care home operator with an improvement plan.

This highlighted areas where the building does not comply with current best practice guidelines.

This includes only one operational lift, insufficient laundry facilities, lack of staff changing facilities and much more.

Drawing impression of proposed changes to Wakefield Nursing Home.

What are the changes?

The changes include:

  • The current bay window in the lounge will be replaced by a sun-room extension, creating more communal space.
  • The entrance lobby will be replaced with a new extension that will serve as an entrance lobby and office space.
  • The existing single-storey side extension will be replaced with a longer one, accommodating dedicated staff changing facilities.
  •  A new lift will enhance accessibility to the front bedrooms.
  • Additional improvements include upgraded laundry facilities, extra WCs, a new hairdresser’s space and an added assisted bathroom.

SUBMITTED: New signs for cash machine

The St Giles shopping centre in Elgin.

NatWest Group intends to update the signs at the ATM located outside the WH Smith store at St Giles shopping centre.

The old signs for the Royal Bank Of Scotland cash machine at Units 18 – 21 on the Elgin High Street will replaced with the new ones.

No external works are proposed at the category C listed building.

Existing signage of Royal Bank of Scotland cash machine outside WH Smith.

Lewis and Hickey Limited, who are representing the bank giants, state that their proposals do not harm the character and appearance of the building located within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

New signage proposed for Royal Bank of Scotland cash machine outside WH Smith.

SUBMITTED: Change of use for caravan

Chairwoman of Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses Frances Davies with Dave the racehorse. Image: Jason Hedges.

A Moray horse sanctuary wants to use a caravan as an office for staff.

Touchdown Memorial Home for Horses near Keith has put forward the plans.

The static caravan at the Stables, Mulben currently has a residential use.

Caravan for illustrations purposes.

If the requested change of use is approved, the space will be used for staff meetings, changing clothes, drying clothes when needed, providing first aid, and giving staff a place to take meal breaks.

The caravan will be in use every day from 8am to 5pm.

There will be little physical change to the space with residential furniture already removed and an office desk and chair have been installed.

Layout for caravan if change of use is approved.

APPROVED: New life given to former Lossie bar site

A former Lossiemouth bar will be demolished to make way for new accommodation and retail units to boost the tourism economy.

Developers Domus Leaseholders has been granted permission to tear down the Harbour Bar and replace it with two retail units and eight serviced apartments.

View of the former Lossie bar. Image: Domus Leaseholders

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

